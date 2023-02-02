English
    Budget 2023: The focus is on increasing productivity, efficiency through quality spending

    Budget 2023: The budget sets the path for long-term sustainable growth of the Indian economy with a pragmatic and prudent approach.

    Pankaj Murarka
    February 02, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST
    Budget 2023: The government has laid major emphasis on significantly accelerating capital expenditure as the cornerstone for driving growth.

    The finance minister has adopted a pragmatic pro-growth approach in Budget 2023-24 in setting the path for India’s transition from being the 5th largest global economy to the 3rd largest by the turn of this decade.

    The budget has been presented in the backdrop of a strong recovery in the Indian economy after being battered by Covid, recessionary headwinds for major global economies in 2023, and a turbulent global geo-political environment.

    The budget recognises and acknowledges the emergence of the Indian economy as an oasis in the economically challenged global economic environment and the world is looking upon India to step up its role as the fastest-growing major economy. The government has taken a pragmatic approach towards this ambitious pursuit.

