    How Budget 2023 impacts your health and wealth

    The Union Budget 2023 nudges most investors to the new tax regime, where there are no rebates and taxes are lower

    Lovaii Navlakhi
    February 01, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST
    The one thing that all individual investors look forward to in the Union Budget is income tax rates and rebates. We are rightfully obsessed with how we can increase the size of the wallet in our pocket. Apart from increasing our savings, it has the potential to compound, if invested well.

    Over the years, tax provisions have also acted as a nudge to retail investors who treat tax savings as the only basis of investing.

    This year’s budget nudges – almost shoves, actually – most investors to the new tax regime, where there are no rebates and taxes are lower. Suddenly, the finance ministry is not your financial advisor – you have to figure out where to invest in an efficient, goal-based manner.

    Yet there are nudges. In the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS), the maximum deposit limit has been bumped up to Rs 30 lakh from Rs 15 lakh. The Post Office Monthly Income Plan deposit limit has been increased to Rs 9 lakh for a single account and Rs 15 lakh for a joint account. For women, there is a new small savings scheme where Rs 2 lakh can be invested until March 31, 2025, at an interest rate of 7.5 percent per annum.