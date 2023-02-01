English
    Budget 2023: Is the Rs 7-lakh tax-free income limit only for the new tax regime?

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also lowered tax rates and allowed more exemptions to make the new regime more appealing to taxpayers

    Preeti Kulkarni
    February 01, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced that individuals with an income of up to Rs 7 lakh will not have to pay any tax under the new tax regime.

    They will be eligible for a rebate under section 87A that is currently available to individuals with income of up to Rs 5 lakh, she said during her Budget 2023 speech.

    No rebate for taxpayers opting for the older tax regime

    If you, like most other tax-payers, have been opting for the older, with-exemptions tax regime that offers tax breaks under section 80C among other things, you will not be eligible for this rebate on the enhanced income limit. You will get a rebate under the old regime only if your income is less than Rs  5 lakh.