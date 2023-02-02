English
    Earning up to Rs 5 lakh per annum? You don't have to pay tax under any of the regimes

    Budget 2023: Tax rebate under both regimes ensures that low income earners will not have to pay any tax

    Moneycontrol PF Team
    February 02, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST
    If your gross salary is under Rs 5 lakh per annum, you will not have to pay any tax, irrespective of which regime you choose.

    This is because both the old and new tax regime offer rebate to individuals with incomes of up to Rs 5 lakh. Budget 2023 announcements will not affect this class of salaried taxpayers.

    Also Read: Budget 2023 largely gets thumbs up from market veterans; how experts reacted

    The plethora of Budget 2023 announcements, therefore, will not have any impact on your take-home salary. However, you will have to file tax returns to claim the rebate if your income is between Rs 2.5-5 lakh.