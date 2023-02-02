Budget 2023 largely gets thumbs up from market veterans; how experts reacted

FM Sitharaman presented her fifth Union Budget on Feb 1, 2023

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the Union Budget for fiscal year 2023-24, which is also the final full-year budget of the Narendra Modi government before it seeks re-election next year.

Sitharaman's fiscal roadmap largely received a thumbs up from the market veterans. Here are some of the reactions from the experts:

Sunil Singhania, Founder, Abakkus Asset Manager LLP: "I think as far as the budget is concerned, it was quite a good budget. At least for a brief period of time, it gave us a lot of smile. The finance minister did everything she could do in terms of laying the growth roadmap. So, no complaints from the budget."

Sandeep Bhatia, Executive Vice President, Capgemini: "The budget is better than expected. Primarily for the fact that tax rates across income categories has been cut. This signals that wealth creation will be rewarded in this country. It would not be socialism always."

Nilesh Shah. Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management: "We have had a great budget. This is a budget we all wanted. This is probably a 10-on-10 budget."

Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman, Motilal Oswal Financial Services: "The most debated thing of capital gains tax has not come. That is good. Second is that, I think there is one provision where MSME payment will be allowed by the spending company only if it is paid out. So (there is) no credit limit for claiming business expense. That could be a bit unsettling for a lot of companies that are outsourcing to MSMEs."

Dharmesh Mehta, Vice President, Selling Partner Services: "It's a triple C budget - capex, consumption and credit. You will see capex coming in big-time, which will result in credit offtake happening. This looks like happening. With the kind of tax collected, it points towards the consumption story."