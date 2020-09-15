All about doorstep services offered by public sector banks

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently launched the Public Sector Banks (PSBs) Alliance doorstep banking service. This facility is introduced to provide convenient banking services to people finding it difficult to visit bank branches. This doorstep banking service will cater to those over 70 years of age and the differently-abled, including the visually impaired.

How do I register for doorstep banking?

You can register for doorstep banking service through your bank’s mobile application, website and call centre. You need to fill an application form to avail this service. The option is available for distances within five kms of the bank branch. You also need to activate the SMS facility of the bank on your registered mobile number. After registration is completed, a confirmation SMS is sent on the registered mobile number.

To book a doorstep banking service request, you need to call on the bank’s toll-free number or use the bank’s website or mobile application from your login. Some of the public-sector banks are still developing on-service request modules through their websites and mobile applications. The service request will be made available from October 2020 on all banking platforms.

If you dial the toll-free number for State Bank of India (SBI) and ask for doorstep banking, you need to give the last four digit of your savings or current account number for verification. Then the call will be forwarded to contact centre agent, who, after additional verification, will acknowledge your service request and ask for the preferred time of service delivery (on the bank’s working days). Once a service request is accepted, you will get an SMS giving the case ID and request type.

What are the services available under doorstep banking?

Account holders can book financial and non-financial banking services.

Non-financial transactions include picking up cheques, demand drafts, etc., requesting account statements, asking for new cheque book requisition slips, getting your term deposit receipt and form 16 certificate, submitting 15G/15H forms, etc. The financial transactions that can be booked are deposit and withdrawal of cash.

You can raise two service requests in one call. However, two financial transactions cannot be clubbed in one service request.

The doorstep banking service will be offered only on the registered address.

How do I know if the bank agent is genuine?

You must personally verify the service code with the doorstep service agent. You will get the service code/case ID on your registered mobile number as an SMS. Only if the service code/case ID matches with the one available with the agent should you proceed with the service request fulfilment. Further, you should not share your account number, account, ATM card and PIN details with the doorstep service agent.

When the doorstep banking agent is at your doorstep for service, you must verify the credentials of the agent and match the case ID you have received in SMS before proceeding. The agent will also request for your identity documents to verify. You can show any one of the government-issued identity cards: driving license, voter ID, passport, Aadhaar, etc.

You need to hand over the forms, cheque or cash to the service agent. The agent will verify the service request on his mobile app and accept only if it tallies. Make sure, the agent keeps your cheque, form or cash to deposit in the designated envelope and seals it in front of you.

What is the limit on financial transactions?

If you have an account with Union Bank of India, then the minimum amount for cash deposit and withdrawal is Rs 5,000 and maximum amount is Rs 25,000. Suppose, you have an account with the State Bank of India (SBI), then the minimum amount for cash deposit and withdrawal is Rs 1,000 and the maximum amount is Rs 20,000. It is mandatory to keep sufficient balance in your bank account before placing a cash withdrawal request. If sufficient funds are not available in your account, the transaction will be cancelled.

What are the charges for doorstep banking services?

SBI charges Rs 75 plus GST as service charge per visit for financial and non-financial transactions. Similarly, Union Bank of India of levies Rs 200 plus GST per visit. Punjab and Sind Bank charges Rs 50 plus GST and up to Rs 150 as conveyance charges per visit.

You should not make any payment for the services to the doorstep banking agent. The service charges will be debited from your bank account after the service request is completed.

In case of any fraudulent activity while availing doorstep banking services, where do I register my complaint?

In case of any fraudulent transactions in your bank account while availing doorstep banking services, you must immediately raise a complaint on bank’s toll free number provided for the service request or register a complaint at your home branch.