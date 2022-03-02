English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Panacea Biotec share price hits 5% upper circuit

    Panacea Biotec has the manufacturing rights of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India. Its share prices hit a high of Rs 198.50 on BSE.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 02, 2022 / 03:15 PM IST
    Panacea Biotec

    Panacea Biotec

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Panacea Biotec Ltd hit a 5 percent upper circuit after its board approved selling of pharmaceutical formulation brands of its arm to Mankind Pharma Ltd. The stock of the vaccine manufacturer with manufacturing rights of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India, hit a high of Rs 198.50 on BSE.

    The firm said in a notice to exchanges that Mankind Pharma will buy its formulations brands of Panacea Biotec Pharma Ltd (PBPL), subsidiary of Panacea Biotec Ltd, for India and Nepal markets for Rs 1,872 crore. The firm said that Mankind Pharma will retain Panacea's trained sales and marketing team.

    The consolidated revenue of Panacea Biotec is Rs 634.78 Crore and the domestic formulations brands being sold have reported revenue from operations of Rs 132 crore for first half of FY22 which is 42 percent of Panacea Biotec’s consolidated revenue.

    " The sale of the Domestic Formulation Brand portfolio is in line with the Company’s strategic plan to become debt free and focus on exports of Pharmaceutical formulations in US and other international markets besides the vaccine business in global markets. The divestment will ensure adequate liquidity for these businesses, drive investments in products under development and expand capacities for key vaccine projects to drive future growth in a sustainable manner”, said Rajesh Jain, Managing Director of Panacea Biotec.

    Mankind Pharma currently operates in 34 overseas destinations and is now one of the leading Pharmaceutical Companies in India.

    Close

    Related stories

    Panacea Biotec is an innovation-led biotechnology company that focuses on discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines primarily, focusing on Vaccines, Diabetes, Transplant, Gastroenterology, and Oncology.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Mankind Pharma #Panacea Biotec #sputnik v
    first published: Mar 2, 2022 03:15 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.