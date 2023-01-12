OMCs took big hits, discussions on for further compensation to parry FY23 losses: Minister Hardeep Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) "took big hits" during fiscal year 2022-23, and discussions are on for further compensation to parry their losses, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on January 12.

The OMCs suffered losses for not passing on the complete burden of the surge in gas prices, on account of geopolitical factors, during the first of this fiscal. The government had, in October 2022, released Rs 22,000 crore to compensate them.

Sources told CNBC TV-18 that OMCs are now expecting a cash compensation of Rs 50,000 crore to parry the losses incurred due to the freeze in retail prices of petrol and diesel in 2022 despite a steep rise in crude rates.

Puri, while speaking at an event in New Delhi today, said, "OMCs as good corporate citizens, took a big hit on the gas front. They came to us and said they have been good corporate citizens and need to be compensated as they also raised money from market, banks. They had to answer to their shareholder. As a one time acceptation of the Rs 28,000 crore they spent, we gave them Rs 22,000 crore."

"Now, they are telling us they have taken a hit on petrol and diesel as well. It is under discussion now. As a line minister, I am supporting them," Puri added.

The state-run OMCs — Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) — had suffered cumulative losses of Rs 3,805.73 crore in the first half of FY23.

The public sector oil companies also expect an immediate Rs 2-3 hike on diesel prices as they are still recording under-recovery in diesel, CNBC TV-18 had reported.

OMCs typically revise retail petrol and diesel prices daily, based on the rolling average of international benchmark prices over the past 15 days. But, earlier in 2022, they had to keep prices unchanged despite a rally in crude oil prices to help keep inflation in check, which eventually dented their bottomline.