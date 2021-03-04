English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Oil prices up nearly 5% on possible extension of Saudi Arabia output cuts

Brent crude futures were up $3.04, or 4.7%, at $67.11 a barrel by 10:57 a.m. ET (1557 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.84 or 4.6% at $64.12.

Reuters
March 04, 2021 / 09:55 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Oil prices rose nearly 5% on Thursday on a possible extension of voluntary output cuts by Saudi Arabia into April, as OPEC ministers and their allies continued to deliberate about the future of supply cuts.

Brent crude futures were up $3.04, or 4.7%, at $67.11 a barrel by 10:57 a.m. ET (1557 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.84 or 4.6% at $64.12.

Indian Oil proposes sale of hydrogen facilities instead of oil, gas pipelines: Report

Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies started a meeting at 1300 GMT to discuss the future of an oil output cut.

Saudi Arabia is considering extending its voluntary oil cuts of 1 million barrels per day by one month into April, an OPEC+ source told Reuters on Thursday.

Close

Related stories

"If that's the outcome, then its a far cry from what the market was potentially looking for in a 1.5 million-barrel increase just a couple of days ago, so it's a change that at least in the short term will reflect in a price bounce," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy, Saxo Bank.

Analysts and traders say a four-month price rally from below $40 a barrel is out of step with demand and that physical sales are not expected to match supply until later in 2021.

But with prices above $60, some analysts have predicted OPEC+ producers will increase output by about 500,000 barrels per day (bpd).

In the United States, despite a record surge of more than 21 million barrels in crude oil stockpiles last week, gasoline stocks fell by the most in 30 years as refining plunged to a record low because of the Texas freeze.

Also propping up sentiment, Yemen's Houthi forces said they had fired a missile at a Saudi Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea city of Jeddah. There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities.
Reuters
TAGS: #Brent crude futures #Business #Oil prices #OPEC #Saudi Arabia
first published: Mar 4, 2021 09:55 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Delhi HC asks Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to disclose vaccine manufacturing capacity; overcrowding at vaccination centres a new concern

Coronavirus Essential | Delhi HC asks Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to disclose vaccine manufacturing capacity; overcrowding at vaccination centres a new concern

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.