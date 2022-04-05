English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    NTPC inks pact with Gujarat Gas for blending green hydrogen with piped natural gas

    Green hydrogen will be produced by using electricity from the existing 1 MW floating solar project of NTPC Kawas.

    PTI
    April 05, 2022 / 06:22 PM IST

    State-run power giant NTPC has inked a pact with Gujarat Gas Ltd for an initiative to blend green hydrogen with the piped natural gas (PNG) supplied by the latter.

    Green hydrogen will be produced by using electricity from the existing 1 MW floating solar project of NTPC Kawas.

    This will be blended with PNG in a pre-determined proportion and will be used for cooking applications in NTPC Kawas Township, a company statement said.

    This first-of-its-kind project in the country is a step towards the decarbonisation of the cooking sector and self-sufficiency for energy requirements of the nation, it added.

    "With the continued focus on clean environment, NTPC has taken up an initiative of blending of green hydrogen in Piped Natural Gas (PNG) network of GGL (Gujarat Gas Ltd) at NTPC Kawas,” it said.

    Close

    Related stories

    The formal agreement between the two companies was signed on Tuesday in the presence of Mohit Bhargava, CEO, NTPC REL and ED RE, NTPC, and Sanjeev Kumar, MD, GGL and GSPL.

    Initially the percentage of hydrogen blending in the PNG shall be around 5 per cent and after successful completion it shall be further increased, the statement added.

    NTPC is the premier energy utility of the country with an installed capacity of 69 GW, with a diversified fuel mix.

    The NTPC group plans to achieve 60 GW of renewable energy (RE) in a decade and is executing several pilot projects in the green hydrogen space.

    GGL is India’s largest city gas distribution (CGD) company and has presence across 43 districts in six states and one union territory.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #green hydrogen #Gujarat Gas #NTPC #piped natural gas
    first published: Apr 5, 2022 06:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.