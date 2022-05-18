Not all VPNs: CERT-In issues FAQs on controversial April 28 directions and more

Representational Image: Unsplash

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has released a set of clarifications on the April 28 directions, where it has stated that the rules of maintaining customer logs will not apply to enterprise and corporate virtual private networks.

The April 28 directions had stated that “virtual private server (VPS) providers’, ‘VPN service providers’ will be required to maintain logs including names of customers, their IP addresses etc., for a period of 5 years. Since then, this mandate has raised privacy concerns and it has also been criticised by major VPN companies such as NordVPN, SurfShark and others.

According to the document released by CERT-In titled “Frequently Asked Questions on Cyber Security Directions of 28.04.2022”, the term “VPN service providers” will just apply for entities that provide “internet proxy like services through the use of VPN technologies, standard or proprietary, to general Internet subscribers”.

Earlier, in response to the CERT-In directions, VPN provider Surfshark’s legal department head Gytis Malinauskas had told Moneycontrol that the company has a strict no-logs policy, which implies that it does not collect or share customer browsing data or any usage information; and that it would ‘aim’ to continue doing so. Similarly NordVPN had said that they may pull its servers out of India if they find no way out.

And in a tweet, Proton VPN said that India’s new VPN regulations are “an assault on privacy, and that it will continue maintaining its no-log policy”.

However, it is not just the provisions regarding VPN that have irked different quarters of the industry. Concerns were also raised regarding the direction that all ‘body corporate’ will have to mandatorily retain logs of their systems for 180 days and will have to report cybersecurity events within six hours.

CERT-In also wanted companies to synchronise their servers’ clocks to the servers of the National Informatics Centre or the National Physical Laboratory. Time servers are a key aspect in a cyber security investigation. Experts have said that by choosing NIC or NPL time servers, issues regarding server time latency may prop up, and it has also been pointed out that there are other better options than NIC or NPL.





