Neutral Indus Towers; target of Rs 245: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Indus Towers with a target price of Rs 245 in its research report dated January 30, 2021.

February 02, 2021 / 09:06 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Indus Towers


Indus Towers (INDUSTOW) reported healthy revenue/EBITDA growth of 5.9%/15.6% QoQ owing to a high exit penalty of INR4b and healthy 4.2k tenancy adds. However, EBITDA grew at just 3% QoQ, excluding the exit penalty changes. n Our estimates are now realigned with that of the merged entity – which now includes Bharti Infratel, along with 100% of Indus Towers (v/s only 42% earlier). Subsequently, we estimate an LTL FY21–23E revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 4.3%/5.5%.


Outlook


We factor in a revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 4.3%/5.5% over FY21–23E and roll forward our valuation to FY23 to arrive at TP of INR245 – implying EV/tenancy of 1.9m and EV/EBITDA of 5.7x and P/E of 11.6x. The stock garners healthy dividend yield of 6%, which could cushion against a further downside. Maintain Neutral.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Indus Towers #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Feb 2, 2021 09:06 pm

