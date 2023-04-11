National Pet Day: New pet policies implemented in Indian cities promote responsible ownership and coexistence

Pets are not only our best friends, but they also provide lifelong companionship. However, in recent years, resident welfare associations (RWA) across the country have been at odds with pet parents and others who advocate for strict regulations to control pets and stray dogs.

As a result, several state governments have implemented new laws and policies to promote harmonious coexistence between pet owners and other apartment residents.

On National Pet Day, which is celebrated on April 11 in India, Moneycontrol spoke to pet parents to learn about the changes they have experienced with their furry friends.

The government interventions

The Noida Authority on December 12, 2022, implemented its newly-drafted pet policy making it compulsory for pet owners to register their pets.

It includes a registration fee of Rs 500 that is valid for a year. Additionally, the renewal of pet registration will be done between April 1 and 30 every year.

According to the pet policy, if a pet injures a person, the pet owner will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 and bear the expenses for the treatment of the injured.

The policy also said that sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination of pet dogs have been made mandatory. Failing to do so will render the pet owner liable to pay a fine of Rs 2,000 per month.

"If a pet dog litters in a public place, then it will be the responsibility of the animal owner to clean it," the policy acts.

In Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) animal husbandry department has been mulling pet registration for pet owners within the municipal limits to stop the illegal breeding and abandonment of dogs.

Additionally, the government bodies have also planned on microchipping the pet dogs to track their locations and bring more accountability on part of the pet owners.

However, some aspects of the policies, such as the ban on the number of foreign dog breeds and the limit of one dog per household, did not sit well with animal lovers.

After several objections, the policy was retracted and a fresh draft is awaited.

​Changes over time

The new pet policy implemented in Noida has had visible impacts, according to Rajiva Singh, the president of the Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Association (NOFAA).

Pet owners are now more careful, and pets are always leashed and sometimes muzzled in parks and common areas. Singh suggested that the Noida Authority should provide yearly vaccinations to registered pets to keep them healthy and prevent the spread of animal-borne diseases. He also recommended setting up more registration camps to encourage people to register their pets.

Homebuyers have suggested adopting community animals as pets to promote coexistence between humans and community animals. Pet lover Charu Yadav, who lives in a housing complex in Noida sector 77, said that there have been many changes since the new pet policy was introduced, including the prohibition of unleashed pets in public areas within housing complexes.

Registration camps have been set up in societies by the Noida Authority, and there is a greater emphasis on keeping the premises clean.

In Bengaluru, homebuyers are eagerly awaiting the new draft of pet policies to see their impact amid growing conflicts at residential apartments.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has slashed fares for people travelling with dogs in non-AC buses operated by the corporation in city limits, suburban, and rural routes.

Pet lovers urge the local municipal bodies to implement policies like animal birth control (ABC) to maintain a healthy population of strays in Bengaluru as buses become more pet-friendly in the city.