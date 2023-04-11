National Pet Day: Dedicated pet policies, public sensitisation needed for conducive atmosphere

For representational purpose

As India celebrates National Pet Day on April 11, instances of human-animal conflict that seem to have spilled over from the jungles into gated communities continue to be reported every year.

Resident welfare associations (RWA) in places from Noida and Gurgaon to Bengaluru continue to be caught between pet parents and those seeking stringent regulations to keep pets and stray dogs in line. More so after instances of attacks by dogs, including pets, in the recent past.

Experts suggest proper policies should be chalked out to deal with the issue while sensitising the public towards pets.

The Noida and Greater Noida Authorities implemented a policy in December requiring pet registration and vaccination. Not registering a pet within the given time will attract a fine. According to the policy, if a pet injures a person, the owner must pay a fine of Rs 10,000 and bear the treatment expenses of the injured person.

In Gurgaon, there is no pet policy but, as per the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, every pet has to be registered with the municipality.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) issued a public notice in December asking all pet dog owners to mandatorily register their pets. If a dog is not registered or not wearing the metal token and found in a public place, it would be taken away.

“Any such dog shall be liable to be destroyed or otherwise disposed of unless it is claimed and the fee in respect thereof is paid within a week,” the MCG proposed in the notice, which had to be withdrawn following a public uproar.

RWAs struggle

The problem seems to be acute in apartment complexes, where pet parents often clash with other residents over issues such as dog bites and whether dogs should be muzzled when taken out, the use of elevators, and scooping up dog poop.

Rajiva Singh, president of the Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Associations, said that RWAs still find it difficult to implement the rules. Cleaning of poop in parks, public places and common areas by pet owners remains a challenge.

However, he said that with the new pet policy of the Noida Authority in place, things are improving gradually.

“Pet owners have started registering their pet cats and dogs on the portal. This will help in effective pet census in the district and also help to provide a fair survey of the health of the pets and the popular breeds in this region,” he said.

Ashwani Tiwari, a pet lover and a member of the Sector 38 RWA in Gurgaon, said there needs to be a dedicated pet policy for better understanding of the laws and rights for pets and also for creating a conducive atmosphere where pet lovers and others can co-exist peacefully.

According to guidelines by the Animal Welfare Board of India, a statutory advisory body, RWAs cannot ban pets, disallow them from parks and elevators, or muzzle them.

Sneha Nandihal, a member of an RWA in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar, said, “We need strict animal laws and policies like animal birth control are extremely important to control the population of stray dogs inside complexes. Government bodies need to step up and take responsibility to implement such policies."

Additionally, there is a certain tolerance required for both pet lovers and RWAs to handle situations responsibly, she added.

Thejeshwar, a warden at Karnataka Animal Welfare Board, said the policies related to the prevention of animal cruelty were drafted in the 1960s or even before.

“Still today it amplifies the problems we see regarding strays or pet animals. The challenge is that very few citizens abide by the laws. The structure of the laws is in place, we need to spread more awareness, both at the civic and the governance level," he said.

However, there is no dedicated policy for pets in Bengaluru – there are only old laws and Thejeshwar stressed that policies should be updated.

“The punishment for animal cruelty is a Rs 50 fine. This needs to be taken up to at least Rs 1 lakh and several years of imprisonment," he added.