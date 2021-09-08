Myntra, Flipkart announce partnership with iconic British sports brand Slazenger

Iconic British iconic sportswear and sports equipment brand Slazenger.

The Flipkart Group, comprising Myntra and Flipkart Fashion, on September 8 announced a strategic partnership with British iconic sportswear and sports equipment brand Slazenger.

Under the partnership, Myntra and Flipkart will make Slazenger’s product range available on their platform, strengthening its presence in India.

Slazenger is popular for manufacturing and retailing, athleisure, apparel, footwear, sports equipment and other allied categories. It is also the official supplier of tennis balls to Wimbledon since 1902.

As per the collaboration, Flipkart and Myntra will focus extensively on athleisure, running, golf, swimming, tennis and cricket range of apparel and footwear from Slazenger.

For Flipkart group’s House of Brands, the launch of Slazenger in India is in line with its strategy of collaborating with renowned international brands to bring the best of global fashion to India. The firm believes that the combined strength and wide delivery network of Flipkart and Myntra will give Slazenger access to millions of shoppers across metros, tier one, two and three cities, enabling it to establish itself in one of the biggest markets in the world.

“Flipkart and Myntra are at the forefront of the online fashion and lifestyle space in India today. Our immense experience and expertise in effectively catering to the needs and preferences of the consumers have not only made us a favourite among shoppers, but also a partner of choice for global brands. The arrival of Slazenger in India is a testament to our commitment to bring the best of international brands for millions of customers and offer them a wider choice in the athleisure and sports segment,” Flipkart Group House of Brands CXO and Chief Manohar Kamath said.

According to the agreements between iconic British sports brand and Flipkart Group, products in the apparel segment are the first to go live on the two platforms and will be followed by footwear and the other categories.

"We at Slazenger are absolutely thrilled for the brand launch in India in association with our Indian counterpart Inspire Sports Pvt Ltd. in partnership with Myntra and Flipkart. With the ever-growing importance of sports and fitness in the country, we believe the Indian consumer today deserves access and choice in a variety of high-quality, stylish sports apparel. With a history of over 150 years, Slazenger is synonymous with performance, style and expertise. We are keen on investing in sports marketing partnerships and communications to bring our brand legacy to the sports and fitness category in India and push the sport forward, faster, through culture, innovation and conversation," Asia Pacific Licensing Manager at IBML Adrian Davie said.

The association with Slazenger is in the form of a sublicense agreement with Inspire Sports, which is the licensee of Slazenger IP in India.