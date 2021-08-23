Myntra partners London-based digital fashion brand Urbanic

Myntra | PC-Shutterstock

Leading fashion brand Myntra on August 23 announced that it has partnered with London-based digital fashion brand Urbanic, marking the latter’s first-ever partnership with an e-commerce platform.

Under the partnership, Urbanic will offer a differentiated collection of over 2500 styles to shoppers on Myntra. The partnership is targeted at the young fashion-conscious consumers looking for trendy, affordable, far-from-basic styles across categories, including apparel, loungewear and accessories.

The new collections -- including tops, denims, winter wear, lingerie, swimwear and accessories -- will be available on Myntra from September 1.

The partnership between Urbanic and Myntra gives an edge to one of the world's biggest bases of Gen-Z -- one of the primary consumer segments of Myntra -- fashion shoppers as it creates wider accessibility, especially with Myntra being the preferred launchpad and platform for fashion brands in engaging with digitally native audiences across the country.

Myntra’s association with Urbanic can enhance the later's reach and foothold in the country and offer opportunity for consumers to access a wide range of trendy 'grammable' pieces.

"We are elated to be joining forces with Urbanic to bring the best of fashion-in-trend to our thriving base of young shoppers namely Gen-Z and millennials, who are steadily shaping the future of e-commerce. With their extremely high digital presence combined with a keen sense of style, they are poised to become one of Myntra's dominant consumer bases and this partnership helps us boost our portfolio to cater to their distinctive fashion choices," Myntra's Chief Business Officer Ayyappan Rajagopal said.

"In addition, our dedicated brand store for Urbanic will enable easy discovery of the brand’s proposition under one roof for our fashion-conscious customers while offering a personalised shopping experience. Myntra’s hassle-free returns, differentiated customer experience and impeccable service are sure to enhance the shopping experience for Urbanic’s community of trendsetters,” he added.

Best selling products of Urbanic to look out for on Myntra include flared jeans, knot A-line pants, animal print outfits, cut out dresses, co-ord sets and denims, among others.

"We are delighted to partner with Myntra and bring Urbanic’s edgy, uber chic and in-vogue collection onto India’s leading destination for fashion, beauty and lifestyle. With this collaboration, we aim to scale our accessibility and leverage Myntra’s nationwide reach, their large and evolving customer base and rely upon their industry-first initiative, Myntra Studio, to give our community of style icons a superior digital shopping experience,” Urbanic - India's Head of Marketing Rahul Dayama said.

"We want to make sure that all individuals have equal access to fashionable and trendy outfits that Urbanic provides at an affordable range," Urbanic - London partner James Wellwood added.

Founded in 2019, Urbanic brand gives patrons unprecedented opportunity to find the perfect outfit suited for various occasions. The brand is popular among shoppers in metros, tier-1 and 2 Indian cities and seeks to penetrate further into these markets, riding on the wide reach and popularity of Myntra, India’s leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle destination.