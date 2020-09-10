3-Point Analysis | Equity outflows continue in August, but spike in folios holds out hope for mutual funds

Domestic mutual funds recorded outflows for the second consecutive month. Investors pulled out Rs 4,028 crore from equity funds in August, 5 percent higher than outflows seen in the previous month. The delta is huge if we compare to August 2019, which had seen inflows of around Rs 7,657 crore.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to find out the reasons behind the outflows and the way ahead for the mutual fund industry.