Morning Stars | An owl-turned-early bird - Western Digital’s Supria Dhanda on how she starts the day

Supria Dhanda, Vice President and Country Manager, India, Western Digital

Note to readers: Morning Stars is a series of interviews with achievers across fields about their morning routine and how they get ready for the day ahead. Mornings bring optimism and a fresh start. And how we spend them sets the tone for the day.

Supria Dhanda, Vice President and Country Manager, India, Western Digital, would rather be awake at night and sleep through the day. However, the corporate world is not a Batman movie.

And so, charging herself up with a walk or yoga, a smoothie, Sai bhajans and Christina Aguilera, the Bengaluru-based Dhanda has learnt to embrace the morning hours. And when she hears the koel sing, it all seems worth it. For a corporate leader, Dhanda also speaks with refreshing candour about taking power naps.

Excerpts from an interaction:

Are you a morning person? What time do you get up on working days? What do you like about mornings?

Waking up early in the morning is a practice I work on daily. It does not come naturally to me. On weekdays, I am usually up by 7 am. I get to spend more time with myself, sip a leisurely cup of tea with my husband, and enjoy a 45-minute brisk walk before starting my work.

I need to start my day with a workout followed by meditation. The power of silence helps me reflect and channel my energy towards important events of the day waiting to unfold.

How many hours of sleep do you need?

I love a good eight hours, but I get to enjoy that only on weekends. On most weekdays, six hours of sleep keeps me going. However, I throw in a couple of power nap sessions in the second half of the day.

What were your mornings like during college days? Can you share a funny anecdote?

I am a living owl who would stay awake during the night and sleep through the day if given half a chance. During my college days, at St. Stephen's, attendance was important, especially due to a Math class with a complex curriculum. I also enjoyed my first year at Goa Institute of Management. While working on projects, we would be sleep-deprived for days, but that did not matter as the group energy and excitement kept us awake.

Do you reach for your phone for news/messages right away or do you stay offline for a while?

I believe boundaries and discipline are essential pillars to enjoying our freedom of choice. While technology has brought in ease of doing things, it has also put pressure to stay online and respond promptly. I try staying away from checking my work emails for at least an hour after waking up, and an hour before I sleep. Staying offline helps me connect with my inner being. The relationship with the self is very important to me.

What are the two or three things you do in the morning that are important for you to start the day on the right note?

I love to start my day with a hot cup of longleaf black Darjeeling tea, spend time with my husband, and discuss our home priorities. A Stanford study elaborates on how walking improves creativity and cognitive function, so I make sure to go for a brisk 4.5-5.0 km walk. If not, I practice yoga and meditation at home. Waking up to a slow morning with lots of time for myself is essential for me before taking on the busy day ahead.

What is your regular news source in the morning?

The Economic Times and The Times of India are my regular source of news.

What's the first thing you have in the morning? What do you like to see on the breakfast table?

On weekdays, the first thing I have is a warm glass of water and, later, a cup of tea, always with ten soaked almonds and two Britannia wheat rusks. My power breakfast includes a smoothie after my walk, which contains nuts, banana, yogurt, and a little milk. I like to indulge in idlis and hot filter coffee or a multigrain toast with a perfect sunny-side-up egg on weekends.

What are the two or three cities that you have worked in and know well, and what do you like about mornings in those places?

My heart belongs to Bengaluru, and my soul drifts to Goa occasionally. I love the tranquility that engulfs these places in the morning. Early morning in Bengaluru, I can hear a koel sing, which is just blissful. And a morning walk by the beach is what my dreams are made of.

Any song or tune that you like to listen to in the morning, or captures the morning mood?

I like listening to Sai bhajan and to Christina Aguilera numbers – As I turn to you and Beautiful. Each morning is a new dawn with the promise of the future to unfold.

What are weekend mornings like?

The teatime is much longer, and I love reading the newspaper and cuddling Trusha – my fur baby. They also involve solving Sudoku. The late morning walk is usually 7-8 km. It concludes with a delicious South Indian breakfast with two cups of filter coffee at either Karnataka Golf Association or a nearby Udupi restaurant.