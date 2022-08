business Monkeypox: How is it different from chickenpox | Explained Even as the world comes to terms with the coronavirus, there has been an outbreak of monkeypox. The rare disease is caused by the monkeypox virus, which comes from the same virus family as smallpox but the lesions can be confused with those caused by chickenpox. In this video, we will understand what is monkeypox? How is it different from chickenpox? What are the symptoms? And everything else you need to know about it.