MoneyGram CEO Alex Holmes says focussed on digital expansion as company enters strategic partnership with LuLu Money

Lulu money will utilise the Moneygram API-driven platform to gain access to leading consumer-centric capabilities and further its global network.
Cross-border P2P payments and money transfers company, MoneyGram International has entered into a strategic partnership with non-banking finance firm LuLu money, which deals primarily in foreign exchange and global money transfers.
LuLu money will utilise the MoneyGram API-driven platform to gain access to leading consumer-centric capabilities and further its global network.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 08:37 pm