    June 08, 2022 / 06:57 PM IST
    Here are the most interesting articles of the day (Representative image)

    Here are the top stories this evening:

    RBI Monetary Policy: Rate hike to UPI for credit cards, key takeaways from Guv Das' speech

    The six-member Monetary Policy Committee headed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on June 8 unanimously raised the repo rate, the key policy rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to banks, by 50 bps to 4.90 percent. Take a look at Top 10 highlights from RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' monetary policy speech:

    Read here to know more

    Failure this year, lower inflation next year – RBI thinking beyond 2022

    The central bank's latest inflation forecasts show headline retail inflation will average more than 6 percent in all four quarters of 2022, which means it will fail to meet its inflation mandate. Why could the RBI be looking beyond 2022 and into next year? Because, it can't do much about the upcoming inflation prints.

    Read here to know more

     

    Markets end lower as RBI withdraws 'accommodative' stance

    The Indian equity benchmarks closed lower again on June 8, as the RBI expectedly raised the repo rate by 50 bps to 4.9 percent but its “withdrawal of accommodative stance”, indication of further rate hikes and an upward revision of inflation forecast for FY23 weighed on sentiment.

    Read here to know more

    Cabinet approves hike in MSP for Kharif crops for 2022-23

    Union cabinet on June 8 approved a hike in minimum support prices for 17 crops for the 2022-23 kharif marketing season, minister for information said Anurag Singh Thakur said. The approved rates are in line with the principle of fixing the MSPs at a level of at least 1.5 times of the all India weighted average cost of production, an official said.

    Read here to know more

    India could be $20 trillion economy by 2040, says chief economic advisor

    India’s economy could expand to $20 trillion in a couple of decades if the gross domestic product doubles every seven years after hitting the $5 trillion mark in five years, chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said.

    Read here to know more

    E-mandate limit for recurring card payments hiked to Rs 15,000

    You will soon be able to give e-mandates for automatic recurring payment transactions such as subscriptions to streaming services and bill payments of up to Rs 15,000, without a one-time password for every renewal. So far, the limit has been Rs 5,000.

    Read here to know more

    Mithali Raj announces retirement

    Indian batter Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket. “Today is the day I retire from all forms of international cricket,” the Test and ODI captain said in a statement shared on Twitter.

    Read here to know more
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #inflation #interest rate hike #kharif crops #Mithali Raj #Moneycontrol #Moneycontrol Selects #MSP #RBI MPC #Top Stories
    first published: Jun 8, 2022 06:57 pm
