Mithali Raj announces retirement from all forms of international cricket

Mithali Raj, who is India's Test and ODI captain, averages a staggering 51.80 in the 50-over format. (Photo: Reuters)

Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket. “Today is the day I retire from all forms of international cricket,” the Indian women’s cricket team Test and ODI captain said in a statement shared on Twitter this afternoon.



Thank you for all your love & support over the years!

I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support. pic.twitter.com/OkPUICcU4u

— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 8, 2022

“I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and future of Indian Cricket is bright,” wrote Mithali Raj, who has represented India in 232 matches over the course of an illustrious career spanning two decades.

Mithali Raj holds the record for most runs in Women's ODI – she surpassed former England captain Charlotte Edwards during the 2017 ODI World Cup. Two years later, she became the first woman to complete two decades in ODI cricket.

The 39-year-old had already retired from the T20 format and her decision to stop playing all formats was expected after India's ODI World Cup campaign ended in March.

In her statement, the Indian skipper said it was an honour to have "led the team for so many years." The experience of leading the team helped shaped her as a person, she said, and "hopefully helped shape Indian Women's Cricket as well."

"I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging & enjoyable years of my life," Raj said.

(With inputs from PTI)