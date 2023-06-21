A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Sensex on a high: Here’s why Mirae’s Swarup Mohanty loves largecaps

The Sensex hit an all-time high on June 21 after consolidating for the past eight months. The rally has been fuelled by a revival in Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) inflows. During this period, mid-cap and small-cap indices have also been able to hit their respective record highs. Read more here.

Hammer and tongs: Taparia Tools’ dividend yield comes in at 1550%

For the year ended March 2023, Taparia Tools declared a final dividend of Rs 77.50 a share and an interim dividend of Rs 77.50, translating into a dividend yield of 775 percent each. This means the company has declared a final dividend of Rs 155 per share for the last fiscal, implying a dividend yield of 1,550 percent. Read more here.

Richard Gere, Falguni Shah among celebrities at PM Modi-led Yoga Day event at UN

The event will see the participation from top UN officials, envoys from across and the world, personalities and influencers including diplomats, officials, academicians, health professionals, technocrats, industry leaders, media personalities, artists, spiritual leaders and yoga practitioners. People from more than 180 countries will be joining the PM for Yoga Day programme. Read more here.

Sony says it is taking SEBI's interim order on Zee CEO and MD Punit Goenka seriously

This is Sony's first comment post the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) ban last week against Zee Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and CEO Punit Goenka for a year, saying they were actively involved in diverting company funds to the group's related entities. Read more here.

Vedanta donated Rs 155 cr to political parties through electoral bonds in FY23

Mining major Vedanta Ltd donated a total of Rs 155 crore to political parties during the financial year 2022-23, according to a regulatory filing. The amount was donated through the subscription of "electoral bonds", an exchange filing on June 19 stated, adding that it was higher compared to Rs 123 crore donated in FY22. Read more here.

OceanGate was warned of potential for ‘catastrophic’ problems with Titanic mission

OceanGate’s director of marine operations, David Lochridge, started working on a report around that time, according to court documents, ultimately producing a scathing document in which he said the craft needed more testing and stressed “the potential dangers to passengers of the Titan as the submersible reached extreme depths.” Read more here.

Hope to become world’s most valuable E2W maker: Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto

In an interview with Network18, Rajiv Bajaj, MD of Bajaj Auto, said that he was fortunate enough to be a part of the brand when it transitioned from scooters to motorcycles. “Our goal 30 years ago was to be the world's most versatile and complete motorcycle maker, which I think we have achieved. We became the world's most valuable motorcycle manufacturer last year,” he said, hoping to do the same with electric vehicles. Read more here.