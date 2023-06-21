English
    Richard Gere, Falguni Shah among celebrities at PM Modi-led Yoga Day event at UN

    The event will see the participation from top UN officials, envoys from across and the world, prominent personalities and influencers

    June 21, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST
    PM Modi Yoga Day

    Prime Minister Modi said India has always nurtured traditions that unite, adopt and embrace and made a fervent appeal to eliminate contradictions, hurdles and resistances through yoga.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a unique yoga session at the UN Headquarters on June 21 in a historic celebration to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga.

    The event will see the participation from top UN officials, envoys from across and the world, personalities and influencers including diplomats, officials, academicians, health professionals, technocrats, industry leaders, media personalities, artists, spiritual leaders and yoga practitioners.

    People from more than 180 countries will be joining the PM for Yoga Day programme.

    Here's a brief list of the prominent personalities who will be participating in the event:

    Csaba Korosi
    A Hungarian diplomat currently serving as President of the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

    Eric Adams
    American politician and former police officer, serving as the 110th mayor of New York City

    Amina J. Mohammed
    Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group.

    Richard Gere
    Famous Hollywood actor; He is an advocate for human rights in Tibet; He is a co-founder of the Tibet House, US and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the International Campaign for Tibet.

    Vala Afshar
    He is Chief Digital Evangelist at Salesforce, and shares motivational stories / immigrant successes / tech in society stories.

    Jay Shetty
    Award-Winning Storyteller, Podcaster, and former monk

    Vikas Khanna
    Award-winning Indian chef and restaurateur; Host of the TV Show MasterChef India.

    Mike Hayes
    COO, VM Ware (Cloud computing tech major) based in Silicon Valley. Highly Decorated former US Navy SEAL Commander, has served as a White House Fellow, and as Director, National Security Council.

    Britt Kelly Slabinski
    Highly decorated US Navy SEAL officer, has won several distinguished military honours for his services in Afghanistan and Iraq. Currently, Consultant at LeadWright Enterprise

    Francisco D’Souza
    Founder & CEO, Recognize (private equity). Son of IFS officer P.P. D'Souza; ex-CEO of Cognizant, now runs a venture capital fund in the US.

    Colleen Saidman Yee
    Celebrated Yoga teacher. The New York Times christened her “The First Lady of Yoga.

    Rodney Yee
    Celebrated Yoga instructor, presently actively involved into integrating Yoga with Western medical paradigm. He has written two books, “Yoga: the Poetry of the Body” and “Moving Toward Balance: 8 Weeks of Yoga with Rodney Yee”

    Deidra Demens
    She runs a popular Yoga studio in New York City. She combines Yoga with theatre.

    Christopher Tompkins
    He is a scholar of South and Southeast Asian Studies at Berkeley University, California, with an emphasis on the roots and evolution of Yoga in the tradition of Tantrik Śaivism

    Victoria Gibbs
    Celebrated Yoga teacher and meditation coach. She is a 3-time New York regional champion of Yoga.

    Jahnavi Harrison
    Also known by her spiritual name, Jahnavi Jivana dasi, is a British musician. Known for her mantra meditation music (kirtan). She regularly appears as a presenter on BBC Radio.

    Kenneth Lee
    Community Health Chaplain at University Hospital, Newark, New Jersey. He is the husband of Ms. Jahnavi Harrison.

    Travis Mills
    Travis Mills is a war veteran who lost all four limbs in Afghanistan; He promotes yoga, meditation, and wellness to overcome adversity

    Jeffrey D Long
    Professor of religion and Asian studies at Elizabethtown College, Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania,

    Seema Mody
    She is currently global markets reporter for CNBC with focus on foreign policy and Wall Street.

    Zain Asher
    Prime Time news anchor at CNN popularly known for global news show ‘One World with Zain Asher’.

    Ricky Kej
    Three-times Grammy Award-winning, three-times Grammy
    nominated Indian music composer and environmentalist.

    Falguni Shah
    American singer whose music blends ancient classical Indian
    melodies with contemporary western sounds

    Mary Millben
    American singer and actress.

    In a video message on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Modi said India has always nurtured traditions that unite, adopt and embrace and made a fervent appeal to eliminate contradictions, hurdles and resistances through yoga.

    Moneycontrol News
