English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Sony unit says monitoring regulator's moves on merger partner Zee

    This was Sony's first comment post the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) ban last week against Zee Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and CEO Punit Goenka for a year, saying they were actively involved in diverting company funds to the group's related entities.

    Reuters
    June 21, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST
    Sony says monitoring regulatory developments against Zee

    Sony says monitoring regulatory developments against Zee

    Sony Pictures Entertainment said on Wednesday it took the Indian markets regulator's order banning Zee Entertainment founder and chief executive officer from holding board positions "seriously" and will continue to monitor developments that may affect its deal with Zee.

    This was Sony's first comment post the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) ban last week against Zee Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and CEO Punit Goenka for a year, saying they were actively involved in diverting company funds to the group's related entities.

    Chandra and Goenka then moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) challenging the ban.

    The ban comes as worries over a potential delay on the merger of Zee Entertainment with the local unit of Japan's Sony Corp have resurfaced.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Sony #Zee
    first published: Jun 21, 2023 12:24 pm