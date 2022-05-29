English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles of the day will help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 29, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    Here are the top stories this evening:

    Missing Nepal plane with 4 Indians aboard found in Mustang: Army

    The 43-year-old private plane that went missing in Nepal on Sunday with 22 people on board, including 4 Indians, was found at Kowang in Mustang, the Army said. According to the airline, the plane was carrying four Indians, two Germans, and 16 Nepalis.

    Read here to know more

    Govt rows back from warning citizens against Aadhaar sharing, fearing confusion

    Fearing misinterpretation, the government has rowed back from a warning against sharing photocopies of Aadhaar cards with any organisation to avoid their misuse. It has urged citizens instead to exercise "normal prudence" while using and sharing the numbers, saying the existing ecosystem provides enough privacy safeguards.

    Read here to know more

    Coal India to import for first time in years as power shortages loom

    State-run Coal India, the world’s largest coal miner, will import the fuel for use by utilities, a power ministry letter seen by Reuters showed on Saturday, as shortages raise concerns about renewed power outages. It would be the first time since 2015 that Coal India has imported the fuel, highlighting efforts by state and federal officials to stock up to avoid a repeat of April, when India faced its worst power cuts in more than six years.

    Read here to know more

    Monsoon arrives in Kerala three days ahead of schedule

    The south-west monsoon has set in over Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of its normal onset date of June 1, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The south-west monsoon is considered the lifeline of India's agri-based economy.

    Read here to know more

    Tata Motors' acquisition of Ford plant gets Gujarat greenlight

    Tata Motors has got Gujarat cabinet clearance to take over Ford Motor Company’s passenger car manufacturing plant in Sanand near Ahmedabad, The Times of India reported. The companies are reportedly still in talks to work out the deal size, labour issues, financials among others.

    Read here to know more

    Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors to watch out for

    A volatile week that started with domestic indices struggling to build any momentum after the sharp rally on May 20 ended with both the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex rising more than one percent each. March quarter earnings enter home stretch, three stocks poised for debut, GDP data to roll out, and more.

    Read here to know more

    IPL final: Gujarat Titans may have a more balanced team, but Rajasthan Royals seem to be peaking at the right time

    Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are set to face off today in the final Indian Premier League match at 8 pm. The teams led by Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson will play the deciding match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Sentiment rests with the side that’s taken 14 years to return to the final.

    Read here to know more



    first published: May 29, 2022 07:21 pm
