English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    Tata Motors acquisition of Ford plant gets Gujarat greenlight

    Companies reportedly still in talks to work out the deal size, labour issues, financials among others

    Moneycontrol News
    May 29, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Tata Motors has got Gujarat cabinet clearance to take over Ford Motor Company’s passenger car manufacturing plant in Sanand near Ahmedabad, The Times of India reported.

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

    This comes after the plant had ceased operations in April.

    An official was quoted as saying by ToI, “The companies are still in talks to work out the nitty-gritty of the deal size, labour issues, financials, and duties and benefits involved in the takeover. Once the two firms agree, a definitive agreement may be inked.”

    The official added, “A formal ceremony for the MoU (memorandum of understanding) signing is being planned for May 30. The state has agreed to pass on all benefits offered to Ford to Tata Motors for the remaining period of the concession agreement.”

    Close

    TOI’s sources confirmed that Tata Motors will manufacture electric vehicles at the plant after tweaking it.

     



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ford #Tata Motors
    first published: May 29, 2022 01:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.