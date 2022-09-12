English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 12, 2022 / 08:01 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    Here are the top stories this evening:

    RBI on brink of failure as retail inflation rises back to 7% in August 

    The latest number means headline retail inflation has now spent 35 consecutive months above the medium-term target of 4 percent and eight straight months outside the 2-6 percent tolerance range of the Reserve Bank of India.

    Read more here

    IIP growth slows to 2.4% in July as base effect continues to normalise 

    Close

    Related stories

    India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), slowed further in July to 2.4 percent from 12.7 percent in June, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on September 12 showed.

    Read more here

    After Apple, Google now plans to shift phone assembly to India from China

    Google has asked manufacturers in India to submit bids for the assembly of 500,000 to 1 million units of its Pixel smartphones, a company source was reported as saying.

    Read more here

    Vedanta decides to set up semiconductor plants in Gujarat

    Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka were also in the running to host Vedanta-Foxconn's mega project, but in the last leg of negotiations in recent weeks, Gujarat pipped Maharashtra to the post.

    Read more here

    Govt plans Rs 20,000 crore aid to oil firms hit by soaring costs 

    India plans to pay about 200 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) to the state-run fuel retailers, such as Indian Oil Corp., to partly compensate them for losses and keep a check on cooking gas prices, according to people familiar with the matter. The oil ministry has sought a compensation of 280 billion rupees, but the finance ministry is agreeing to only about a 200 billion cash payout, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private.

    Read more here

    Taking Stock | Sensex, Nifty stretch winning run to third day; realty, IT stocks shine

    Buying was seen across sectors. IT, defence, and public sector banks were especially in demand. Broader markets also outperformed headline indices

    Read more here

    India's squad for T20 World Cup announced; Rohit Sharma to lead, Jasprit Bumrah returns 

    Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, who was excluded from the Asia Cup squad, is back in the T20 scheme of things as he has been picked for the home series against Australia and South Africa, and is named among the four reserve players for the World Cup.

    Read more here
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Moneycontrol Selects
    first published: Sep 12, 2022 08:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.