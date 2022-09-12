English
    IIP growth slows to 2.4% in July as base effect continues to normalise

    Industrial growth has been plummeting ever since a favourable base effect propelled it to a one-year high of 19.6 percent in May

    Moneycontrol News
    September 12, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST
    Representational Image (Image: Shutterstock)

    India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), slowed further in July to a whopping 2.4 percent from 12.7 percent in June, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on September 12 showed.

    The July industrial growth figure is well below the consensus estimate. A Moneycontrol poll of 17 economists had predicted IIP growth would slow to 4.1 percent.

    IIP growth has been slowing ever since it hit a one-year high of 19.6 percent in May on the back of a favourable base effect.

    The base effect turned sharply favourable in May due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic engulfing the country in the year-ago period, which saw the reimposition of restrictions on movement and activity in several parts of the country. This hit industrial activity and created a low base for this year's IIP growth figures.

    But with activity levels improving rapidly last year, the favourable base has waned.
