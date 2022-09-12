English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Definedge Conference on Market Analysis on 17th & 18th Sept @999 INR just for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    RBI on brink of failure as retail inflation rises back to 7% in August

    The latest number means headline retail inflation has now spent 35 consecutive months above the medium-term target of 4 percent and eight straight months outside the 2-6 percent tolerance range of the Reserve Bank of India

    Siddharth Upasani
    September 12, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    India's headline retail inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), returned to 7 percent territory in August from a five-month low of 6.71 percent in July, according to data released on September 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

    At 7 percent, the August CPI inflation figure is slightly above the consensus estimate. As per a Moneycontrol poll, CPI inflation was seen rising to 6.9 percent.

    CPI inflation has now spent 35 consecutive months above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-term target of 4 percent and eight straight months outside the central bank's 2-6 percent tolerance range.

    As such, the RBI is now on the brink of failing to meet its inflation mandate.

    The RBI is deemed to have failed when average inflation is outside the 2-6 percent tolerance range for three consecutive quarters.
    Siddharth Upasani is a Special Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He has been covering the Indian economy, economic data, and monetary and fiscal policies for nine years. He tweets at @SiddharthUbiWan. Contact: siddharth.upasani@nw18.com
    Tags: #Economy #inflation #monetary policy #RBI
    first published: Sep 12, 2022 05:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.