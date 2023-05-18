Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

A round-up of the big stories

Karnataka: Siddaramaiah takes the helm, Congress clears the air

After four days of suspense, the Congress high command put all speculation to rest late on May 18 and named senior party leader Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister of Karnataka. Read more

Vedanta in talks with Deutsche, other banks for up to $600 million loan

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Resources' Ltd (VRL) is reportedly in talks with Deutsche Bank and other global lenders, including JPMorgan and Barclays, to raise a $500-600 million loan after delays in securing funds from Farallon Capital Management to meet its obligations later this month. The company aims to borrow the money via its Zinc International unit. Read more

MC Selects

Burger King India's stake on block; Jubilant Foodworks among others in fray

A consortium of private-equity firms including Advent and General Atlantic, and Domino’s India Operator Jubilant Foodworks are among the entities in the talks to buy Everstone’s entire stake in Restaurant Brands Asia, sources told CNBC-Awaaz. Read more

Domino’s is coming to ONDC: tech integration has already started, says Jubilant exec

Pizza chain Domino's is getting ready to join Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as it gets its technology integration in place to start taking orders on the interoperable commerce network, a top Jubilant FoodWorks executive told analysts in an earnings call on May 17. Read more

Amazon's AWS to invest $12 bn into India's cloud infra, confirms CEO Selipsky

Amazon Web Services (AWS) on May 18 announced its commitment to invest $12.7 billion (over Rs 1 lakh crore) into India's cloud infrastructure by 2030 in its efforts to meet growing customer demand for cloud services in the country. Read more