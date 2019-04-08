App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Should minority shareholders of NIIT Technologies tender shares in open offer?

NIIT Tech has made rapid strides in its business in the last few years that has seen revenue run rate accelerating, deal momentum gathering pace and operating margin improving from 14% in FY15 to 18% now.

Madhuchanda Dey
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

In the past two years, the stock price of NIIT Technologies has risen by over 200 percent, thanks to the superlative performance under a dynamic revamped leadership team. Unlike the promoters of Mindtree, who are unwilling to let it go, the promoters of NIIT Technologies have decided to offload their close to 30.58 percent stake (NIIT Ltd 23.5 percent, Pawar Family Trust 3.53 percent, Thadani Family Trust 3.53 percent) to Baring Private Equity Asia for a total consideration of approximately Rs 2,627 crore or Rs 1,394 per share.

The deal is therefore valued at close to 17.5X FY20e earnings of NIIT Technologies, valuing the total business at Rs 8,587 crore.

In accordance with the regulator SEBI's regulations, Baring will make an open offer to the public shareholders of NIIT Technologies to purchase up to 26% additional shareholding at a price of Rs  1,394 per share. The aggregate consideration for the deal for the acquirer could turn out to be Rs 4,890 crore based on ownership of approximately 56 percent stake.

For the minority shareholders, the success rate in the open offer is approximately 37%. The key question is: Should minority shareholders tender in the open offer? We feel so.

related news

The price offered by Baring Private Equity is whisker away from the 52-week high price of the stock at Rs 1,425 which is attractive enough for the promoters to exit a promising business.

NIIT Tech has made rapid strides in its business in the last few years that has seen revenue run rate accelerating, deal momentum gathering pace and operating margin improving from 14% in FY15 to 18% now. While the management is still confident of the momentum, given the myriad global headwinds, including concerns about Brexit in the key British market, probability of incremental positive surprise may be limited.

Currency tailwind had been a key margin lever and in the backdrop of dovish stance of global central banks and likely stable political mandate in India, that may not play out meaningfully.

Many of the senior management are new hires and with the ownership change and the private equity owner at the helm, there's a bit of uncertainty regarding stability at the senior management level.

NIIT Tech has shown decent aggression in the past. It has done inorganic acquisition – in 2015 it acquired Incessant and then RuleTek to strengthen its digital presence. Today, the company announced acquisition of 53% stake in Whishworks IT services and consulting company specializing in

MuleSoft and Big Data technologies. The deal is valued at 2x sales, it is value accretive and going to offset the loss on account of selling of GIS product that it also did recently.

While we are enthused with the inorganic move, we would like to see stability under the new owner.

Finally, Baring also owns another mid-sized IT company Hexaware (Market Cap Rs 10,421 crore) where it already owns a controlling 62.66 percent stake. While merging the two businesses is not being mulled at this stage, (for at least two years), that remains a long term possibility.

So while tendering in the open offer, investors should keep an eye on this big picture – of two mid-sized companies coming together at a later date to create a meaningful company in the Indian IT space.

(Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here)
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 04:22 pm

tags #Companies #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research #NIIT #Recommendations

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Instagram Influencer Bursts Into Tears After Her Account With Thousand ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Poll Trivia

IPL 2019 | Chennai May Miss Out on Playoffs & Final, Bangalore on Stan ...

China Denies Prez Xi Jinping's Flagship Project CPEC Intensified Pakis ...

Modi Govt Kept its 2014 Inflation Promise, But There’s a Caveat and ...

Asus ROG Phone 2 Rumoured to Launch in Association With Tencent by Q3 ...

Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 to Commence on July 19

Promise of Renewable and Clean Energy: What Changed in BJP’s Five Ye ...

Memon: IPL Sparkle = World Cup Ticket?

Why the Supreme Court is right in repealing RBI’s directive on resol ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP could eat into TMC, CPI(M) votes in West ...

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: Here's all you need to k ...

BJP manifesto highlights: farmers, housing for all, national security ...

Jamui lok sabha seat: LJP's Chirag Paswan popular, but may face a clos ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 162 points lower, Nifty holds 11,600; Indiab ...

Why UltraTech Cement remains top cement stock for brokerages

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: What should investors do ...

Midcap Mania: Despite pain in smallcap index, Axtel Industries outperf ...

BJP manifesto 2019 highlights: From 0% interest in credit card till fi ...

Ban on Jammu and Kashmir Highway is 'unprecedented', 'dictatorial': Lo ...

US rattled as China's construction work under Belt and Road initiative ...

BJP manifesto: Continuity for sure, but some goals are aspirational; w ...

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019 LIVE updates: Siddharth Desai, Rishank ...

Soni Razdan on No Fathers In Kashmir, shooting in extreme weather cond ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Landless: A film on Punjab's Dalit farmers gives the community a voice ...

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL likely being tested in India, to be price ...

Kabir Singh Teaser: Shahid Kapoor looks like a rugged rebel in this on ...

Mrs Shatrughan Sinha yet to make up her mind about contesting election ...

Exclusive: Producer Rashmi Sharma stands by her decision of ousting Sh ...

Kalank: Karan Johar shares a still of the song Tabah Ho Gaye featuring ...

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif’s sparkling chemistry gets attention, ...

Angrezi Medium: An excited Irrfan Khan is back to entertain fans, shar ...

’83: Ranveer Singh and squad begin training under champion Mohinder ...

Happy Birthday stylish star Allu Arjun; 3 exciting films to follow

Nick Jonas’ cool move saves Priyanka Chopra from certain embarrassme ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.