App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auto monthly sales review: Challenging times continue

Nitin Agrawal @NitinAgrawal65
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

 

Highlights:
- A disappointing set of numbers for March by auto majors in all segments
- New axle load norms, tight liquidity and non-availability of finance weigh on CVs
- Postponement of the festive season to April and lower-than-expected Rabi sowing dampened tractors sales
- Two-wheeler segment is the worst hit with inventory reaching alarming levels

--------------------------------------------------

Indian automobile sector continues to be in a slow lane as is evident from March 2019 volume numbers. The slowdown is due to multiple challenges such as an increase in the total cost of ownership due to mandatory long-term insurance and implementation of safety regulations, higher cost of retail finance and moderate economic activities ahead of elections.

Commercial vehicle (CV) segment sales were flat for the players in the space. The segment continues to face challenges, primarily, due to the liquidity crunch, non-availability of retail finance, lagged impact of new axle load norms and a slowdown in economic activities ahead of elections. Tractor segment also continued to remain weak on the back of the higher base of last year and subdued farm sentiments.

Three-wheeler (3W) sales were mixed on the back of very high base for last year. Two-wheeler volumes were subdued due to weak consumer sentiments led by higher cost of ownership, the high base of last year and adverse macro factors.

related news

Commercial Vehicle – continues to be under pressure

Macro challenges led by liquidity problem, financing issues, rising interest rates, lagged impact of new axle load norms and a slowdown in economic activity ahead of elections dampened customer demand for CVs. The long-term outlook, however, continues to be positive, primarily, due to the government’s focus on construction and infrastructure and increase in mining activities.

Company wise, Tata Motors registered a 1 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in CV volume led by 1.9 percent growth in the M&HCV segment and 0.3 percent in the LCV segment. Eicher Volvo witnessed a decline of 7.8 percent. Ashok Leyland and M&M posted a decline of 4 percent each in their monthly volume, primarily, due to a significant decline in M&HCV segment volume.

MH&CV1

Cars Segment – no signs of recovery

Car segment continued to show weakness for the ninth consecutive month with no signs of recovery. Inventories were at alarming levels. Negative sentiments in the space were due to an increase in total cost ownership led by rising interest rate and mandatory long-term insurance that dampened consumer sentiments.  Hence, companies in the space have posted a decline in PV volume for the month of March 2019. New product launches though helped companies.

The leader, Maruti, posted a decline of 4 percent in its volume for the month. Tata Motors’ passenger car segment witnessed a decline of 12 percent (YoY). The management of Tata Motors expects good months ahead as its new SUV, Tata Harrier has been receiving good traction. M&M, on the other hand, posted a growth of 4 percent in its monthly volume, driven by its newly-launched XUV300 model.

PV1

Two-wheeler (2W) segment: Inventory at alarming levels

The two-wheelers space has been the worst hit with inventory days touching 100 versus normal inventory of 20 days. Hero, the leader in the space, witnessed a significant decline of 20.4 percent, Eicher, the leader in premium bike segment, also witnessed a decline of 20 percent in its monthly sales numbers and TVS posted a decline of 2 percent. Bajaj Auto, on the other hand, witnessed 38.5 percent growth in its volume on the back of aggressive pricing actions by the company on its entry-level segment which helped it captured Hero’s market share.

Eicher Motors has announced the appointment of Vinod K Dasari, ex-CEO and MD of Ashok Leyland, as the CEO of Royal Enfield. Eicher Motors will get a new perspective from its new CEO.

2W1

Three-wheeler (3W): mixed show

The overall 3W market posted mixed numbers in March 2019. TVS posted a very strong growth of 32.6 percent and M&M posted a growth of 5.2 percent. Bajaj Auto, the leader in the space, posted a decline of 12.6 percent, primarily, due to a high base of last year.

3W1

Tractors: losing momentum

Tractor segment has also come under pressure due to the postponement of the festive season to April and lower Rabi sowing than expected. Escorts posted a decline of 1.1 percent and M&M posting a significant decline of 30.1 percent. M&M management expects positive sentiments on the back of government's focus on rural development, a good forecast for horticulture production and an increase in the MSP that will positively impact demand for tractors in future.

Tractors1

Exports: mixed sentiments

Barring Maruti and Tata Motors, auto majors have posted strong growth in the export markets in the month of March 2019. Tata Motors’ management indicated the decline was due to new regulations and political uncertainty in Sri Lanka and the slump in the Middle East affecting the overall industry volumes in these markets.

Exports1

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 03:36 pm

tags #(M&M #Ashok Leyland #Bajaj Auto #Companies #maruti #moneycontrol analysis #Recommendations #Royal Enfiel #Sector analysis #stocks #TVS

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

PM Modi Rousing Communal Tension in India: CPI(M) Writes to EC

PUBG Chief Creator Will Not Make PUBG 2, To Experiment With Other Genr ...

African Great Yaya Toure Wants Football Authorities to Be More Proacti ...

Cracking Down on Pro-BJP And Pro-Congress Pages Shows Facebook is Not ...

Deve Gowda Alleges Modi Trying to Make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, As ...

Chandrashekhar Azad Challenges Mayawati to Prove 'BJP Mole' Accusation

AFSPA Withdrawn Partially from Nine Districts of Arunachal Pradesh

From AFSPA to Sedition to Defamation: Constitutional and Legal Tweaks ...

Registration for Amarnath Yatra Begins from Tuesday, Pilgrims Allowed ...

Rahul Gandhi releases Congress manifesto titled 'Will Deliver'; focuse ...

Why India badly needs a rupee liquidity framework – Part II

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

WhatsApp unveils 'Checkpoint Tipline', to curb fake news ahead of Lok ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at new closing high, Nifty above 11,700; aut ...

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Buy Hero Motocorp & Tech Mahindra, says Gaurav Bissa of LKP Securities

Comfortable buying Nifty with a 1-2 year time frame, says BoB Capital

Rahul Gandhi says Congress 'open to more alliances', but uncertainty w ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 1: Hedgewar sends emissary ...

Supreme Court strikes down RBI's 12 February circular on bankruptcy pr ...

Britain rejects Theresa May's Brexit plan again, Cabinet to hold marat ...

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo on Stan Lee's final cameo, Reddit ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Apple iPhone 7 to now be 'Assembled in India' with OEM maker Wistron, ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn evades question on Alok Nath and #M ...

IPL is on but Shah Rukh Khan catches up on some football with Mesut Oz ...

Soni Razdan gets bashed for her wish to have a meal in Pakistan, here ...

Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List features Indians Simarpreet Singh and Yas ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn getting sandwiched between Tabu and ...

Rajinikanth and Mahendran: The friendship that gave rise to a phenomen ...

JOHN ABRAHAM: ON RAW AND WAR

Irrfan Khan papped at the airport and his face is uncovered

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin play a prank only to be slammed on so ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.