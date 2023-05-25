English
    Last Updated : May 25, 2023 / 06:16 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Head-to-head: TCS trounces Infy on all fronts of financials

      After a forgettable performance in the fourth quarter, technology behemoths are bracing for more uncertainty in the near-term, thanks to the banking turmoil in the US and fears of an impending recession. Management commentary from both TCS and Infosys paint a grim picture. Growth, margins and discretionary tech spends remain areas of concern. Read more here. 

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today

    • Big Story

      Congress and others to boycott new Parliament building inauguration on May 28

      “Prime Minister Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, completely side lining President (Droupadi) Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response,” the opposite parties said in a joint statement, explaining reasons for the boycott. Read more here. 

    • Auto

      Uber India to introduce 'Uber Green' in June, to go all-electric by 2040

      In its quest to go all-electric by 2040, Uber India will be rolling out its Uber Green service in June. Under this, customers can opt for an electric car while booking their trips. The new electric vehicle or EV-specific offering will initially be available in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru before being rolled out in other cities. The company will in the course of this initiative be deploying 25,000 four-wheelers and 10,000 two-wheelers. Read more here. 

    • Your Money

      Airmiles, lounge benefits, free hotel room: Credit cards line up goodies for summer holidays

      The recent rule of 20% Tax Collected at Source has brought some relief as credit card spends on foreign spends are exempt from the tax up to a spend of Rs 7 lakh. But banks charge a foreign exchange markup fee when you spend abroad. These are the top Mastercard credit cards. Read more here. 

    • Tech Tattle

      AI startup Figure raises $70 million to build humanoid robots

      The new funding will be used to accelerate the development and manufacturing of the company's first autonomous humanoid, which is expected to launch in the next few months. The valuation of the one-year-old company was not disclosed, but a source close to the firm put the value at over $400 million. Read more here. 

    • Tailpiece

      International Booker 2023 winner ‘Time Shelter’ is all about nostalgia

      In Time Shelter, a man, named Gaustine, creates a “clinic for the past” so that people who are suffering from Alzheimer's would be able to find comfort in the things that they grew up with. Read more here. 

