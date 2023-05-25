Last Updated : May 25, 2023 / 06:16 AM IST
Market Buzz
Head-to-head: TCS trounces Infy on all fronts of financials
After a forgettable performance in the fourth quarter, technology behemoths are bracing for more uncertainty in the near-term, thanks to the banking turmoil in the US and fears of an impending recession. Management commentary from both TCS and Infosys paint a grim picture. Growth, margins and discretionary tech spends remain areas of concern. Read more here.