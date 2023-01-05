Last Updated : January 05, 2023 / 06:21 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
MCX faces SEBI crackdown over 2018 spot trading platform development bid
The legal glare India’s leading commodity exchange MCX finds itself under went up by another notch when the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) imposed a penalty on it for attempting to develop a spot trading platform without seeking the prior approval of the market regulator. Read More.