    Last Updated : January 05, 2023 / 06:21 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      MCX faces SEBI crackdown over 2018 spot trading platform development bid

      The legal glare India’s leading commodity exchange MCX finds itself under went up by another notch when the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) imposed a penalty on it for attempting to develop a spot trading platform without seeking the prior approval of the market regulator. Read More. 

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      National conference of water ministers of states to begin in Bhopal
      IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to be first to land in MIA Goa
      Amit Shah to flag off BJP's 'Rath Yatra' in Tripura
      Tomorrow:
      SC to hear pleas on transfer of petitions seeking recognition of same-sex marriages
      Biden plans White House event marking Capitol Hill attack

      GUJCET 2023 Application process begins

    • Big Story

      Cabinet approves National Green Hydrogen Mission with initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore

      Of the Rs 19,744 crore outlay for the mission, the government has earmarked Rs 17,490 crore (88.6 percent) solely for incentives on the production of green hydrogen and manufacturing of electrolysers, which the government has termed Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition Programme (SIGHT). Read More. 

    • Coronavirus

      IATA terms COVID-19 restrictions on China a knee-jerk reinstatement of measures

      Global airlines grouping International Air Transport Association (IATA) has termed the COVID restrictions on China a 'knee-jerk' reinstatement of measures, which have proven "ineffective" in the last three years. Read More. 

    • Auto

      Honda Motorcycle domestic sales rise 11% at 2,33,151 units in December

      "The market is gaining steady momentum against previous months as well as on a year-on-year basis. Factors like a healthy festival season, good monsoon and increased demand for personal mobility have translated well to rise in customer walk-ins and enquiries," HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said. Read More. 

    • Tech Tattle

      Dell unveils new Alienware/G-series laptops, Aurora desktop ahead of CES 2023

      Dell has introduced six new laptops as part of the Alienware and G-series line-up. The new additions to the portfolio join an Aurora desktop, and a 500Hz gaming monitor in the announcements. Read More. 

    • Tailpiece

      Air India slaps 30-day ban on man who urinated on co-passenger; Regulator seeks report

      The incident is said to have occurred in November 2022. The woman wrote to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran about the incident and the airline’s handling of the situation. The Tatas acquired the airline from the government in January 2022. Read More. 

       

    tags #Air India #biden #China #coronavirus #Dell #green hydrogen #Honda Motorcycle #MC essentials #MCX #Moneycontrol essential #same-sex marriage #SEBI

