Dell unveils new Alienware/G-series laptops, Aurora desktop ahead of CES 2023

(Image Courtesy: Dell)

Dell has introduced six new laptops as part of the Alienware and G-series line-up. The new additions to the portfolio join an Aurora desktop, and a 500Hz gaming monitor in the announcements.

Alienware m-series laptops

The new flagship in the line-up, Alienware's m18 features up to Intel's Core i9-13980HX CPU paired with either Nvidia's RTX GPU or AMD's Radeon Graphics GPU.

The m-series also offers a choice between Intel and AMD processors.

The m18 features an 18-inch Quad HD+ display with a refresh rate of 165Hz and a resolution of 2560 x 1600. If you are prepared to sacrifice some resolution and go down to 1920 x 1200, this screen can increase refresh rates up to 480Hz.

The m16 features a 16-inch display with three options to choose from - Quad HD+ with 165Hz refresh rate, Quad HD+ with 240Hz refresh rate and Full HD with 480Hz refresh rate. Like the m18, m16 gives users options between Intel or AMD processors, and Nvidia or AMD GPUs.

Both laptops feature support for user replaceable dual-channel DDR5 RAM, and support up to four M.2 SSD's up to a maximum of 9TB storage.

The m18 has been priced stating at $2,099, and m16 has been priced starting at $1,899.

Alienware x-series laptops

The x16 laptop features a 16-inch display with three options to choose from - Quad HD+ with 165Hz refresh rate, Quad HD+ with 240Hz refresh rate, and Full HD+ with 480Hz refresh rate.

The laptop features up to Intel's 13th Gen processors and up to Nvidia RTX 4090 GPUs. Users can select up to 32GB of RAM and up to 4TB M.2 SSD storage. The x16 has been priced starting at $2,149.

The x14 R2, which Dell says is the thinnest gaming laptop in the world, features a 14-inch Quad HD+ display with 165Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision support.

Like the x16, you can choose up to Intel's 13th Generation CPUs and up to Nvidia's RTX 4060 GPU. Users can opt for up to 32GB of RAM and up to 4TB of M.2 SSD storage. The x14 R2 has been priced starting at $1,799.

Dell G-series laptops

The G15 features a 15-inch Full HD display with two refresh rates to choose from - 120Hz and 165Hz.

Consumers can choose up to 13th Gen Intel Core processors and up to Nvidia's RTX 4060 GPU. The laptop offers up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 2TB SSD storage.

The G16 has a slightly larger 16-inch display with Quad HD+ resolution and two refresh rates to choose from - 165Hz and 240Hz.

You can configure with up to 13th Gen Intel Core processors, and Nvidia's RTX 4060 GPU. You can choose up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of SSD storage.

The G15 has been priced starting at $849, and the G16 starts at $1,499.

Alienware's 500Hz gaming monitor

The 24.5-inch monitor has Full HD+ resolution, and overclocked refresh rate of 500Hz. It offers a refresh rate of 480Hz natively.

It also supports Nvidia's Reflex Latency Analyzer, which reduces input lag and latency. It is also TUV certified, for low blue-light emissions.

The monitor doesn't have a name or a price yet.

Alienware Aurora R15 desktop

Dell has now added AMD processor options for the Aurora R15 desktop. The new options cover AMD's latest 7000 series processors and pair them with Nvidia RTX 30-series GPUs, or the RTX 4090, there are no other options available in the RTX 40-series.

Alternatively, you can also choose AMD GPUs all the way up to Radeon RX 6900 XT but curiously the newer 7000 series or the mid-gap RX 6x50 series are not available.

You can configure with up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 4TB NVMe SSD or up to 2TB of 7200 RPM mechanical drive storage. For power supply's, you can configure with up to 1350W Platinum PSUs. You can also pick between Air cooling or Liquid cooling for the CPU.

Dell Aurora R15 price starts at $1,599.