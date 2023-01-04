MCX faces SEBI crackdown over 2018 spot trading platform development bid

Representative image

The legal glare India’s leading commodity exchange MCX finds itself under went up by another notch when the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) imposed a penalty on it for attempting to develop a spot trading platform without seeking the prior approval of the market regulator.

The development of spot trading software has been deemed an 'unrelated activity' by the Adjudicating Officer’s order dated January 4. MCX has also been penalised for deploying funds to the said firm without the approval of the Board of the market regulator.

“... (the) development of software for spot trading is an unrelated activity for a stock exchange, in terms of Regulation 38(2) of SECC Regulations, 2018, any deployment of funds towards such activity shall be subject to the approval of the board and only through a separate legal entity. Therefore, the Noticee (MCX) by not taking prior approval for payments made to PSEB (software development firm) for the development of software for spot trading has not complied with Regulation 38(2) of SECC Regulations, 2018 read with regulation 41(3) of SECC Regulations, 2012,” the adjudicating officer (AO) Sahil Malik said in his order.

Regulation 38(2) of the SECC Regulations states that a recognised stock exchange shall not carry on any activity, whether involving the deployment of funds or otherwise, without the prior approval of the board.

Regulation 41(3) of SECC Regulations, 2012 mandates that a recognised stock exchange and recognised clearing corporations shall not engage in any unrelated activity except through a separate legal entity and as permitted by SEBI.

While the penalty imposed by the AO is only to the tune of Rs 2 lakh, this development is another turn for the worse for the commodity exchange which has been battling legal complications rapidly mushrooming with regards to its software technology framework.

The predicament with PSEB goes back to August 2018, when the exchange contracted the London-based firm to develop a spot trading platform. Currently, a sizable business share of MCX stems from non-agri commodities derivatives and the exchange was planning on making a foray into the spot trading domain with help from PSEB. By February 2019, close to Rs 15.43 crore had been forked out to PSEB, only for conflicts to arise over the non-completion of work. The software development firm further escalated the matter by invoking arbitration proceedings.

In December last year, a writ petition had been filed in the Madras High Court pleading that the market regulator be directed to “appoint an external audit agency to conduct an investigation/audit” and seek periodic status reports of the audit into the software contract awarded by the exchange to PESB.

This PSEB saga runs simultaneously with other legal hangups of MCX. Reportedly, an investors group named Chennai Financial Markets & Accountability (CFMA) filed a writ petition seeking SEBI’s intervention in order to ensure that MCX and MCX Clearing Corporation possess the required technical support for running its technological operations from the beginning of January 2023.