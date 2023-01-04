Honda Motorcycle domestic sales rise 11% at 2,33,151 units in December

(Representative Image: AP)

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Wednesday reported a 10.7 percent increase in domestic sales at 2,33,151 units in December 2022.

The company had registered domestic sales of 2,10,638 units in the year-ago period, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

"The market is gaining steady momentum against previous months as well as on a year-on-year basis. Factors like a healthy festival season, good monsoon and increased demand for personal mobility have translated well to rise in customer walk-ins and enquiries," HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said.

On the outlook, he said, "Stepping into 2023, we expect that the continuously improving consumer sentiment along with the enhanced effort towards the betterment of economy and infrastructure will build the momentum further."