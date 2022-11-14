English
    Live: China Rollback Of Covid Measures Aiding Metals?
    Last Updated : November 14, 2022 / 06:11 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Nine of top-10 firms add Rs 2.12 lakh crore in m-cap; HDFC Bank tops chart

      Nine of the 10 most valued firms together added over Rs 2.12 lakh crore in their market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank and TCS emerging as the lead gainers. Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 844.68 points or 1.38%. From the top-10 pack, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) was the only laggard. The top 9 firms added a total of Rs 2,12,478.82 crore to their market valuation last week. Among the winners, HDFC Bank added Rs 63,462.58 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 8,97,980.25 crore. More details here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Children’s Day
      Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary
      G20 summit begins in Bali, Indonesia
      Tomorrow
      Tribal Pride Day
      Freedom fighter Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary
      SC to hear pleas seeking CBI probe in Palghar lynching case
      Launch of India’s first private rocket
      World population projected to reach 8 billion

      Rs 200 crore Money Laundering Case: Delhi court to hear Jacqueline Fernandez’s bail plea

    • Big Story

      Anil Agarwal explains why Gujarat was chosen over Maharashtra for Vedanta-Foxconn plant

      Anil Agarwal on Saturday explained why Gujarat was chosen over Maharashtra as the preferred destination to set up the new Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor and display manufacturing unit worth about Rs 1.54 lakh crore. Read here.

    • Your Money

      Here are the top midcap and smallcap stocks held by ESG mutual funds

      Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) focused funds are still few in India. And while it gained popularity last year on account of novelty, they haven’t been able to make much of a difference so far in terms of returns. Yet, conscientious investors and institutions that believe in investing in ‘clean’ companies are hopeful that over time ESG funds would become more acceptable and their numbers would grow. But where do ESG funds invest in the first place? Read here.

    • Automobile

      Suzuki Katana Review

      Suzuki has brought back the legend Kantana with a whole lot of modernity thrown in. Modern retro design motorcycles have been in fashion for a while and we have seen everything, from cruisers to bobbers to scramblers and café racers, taking up space in manufacturers’ portfolios. But can we call the Katana neo-retro? Read the review of the iconic motorcycle.

    • Tech Tattle

      Vivo X90 series launch expected to take place on Nov 22, camera samples surface

      A new, official-looking teaser poster of the Vivo X90 series has surfaced, giving us what appears to be an official launch date. The Vivo X90 series is expected to feature three smartphones, including the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+. Expected camera specifications and everything we know so far here.

    • Tail Piece

      Joe Biden calls Cambodia 'Colombia' in new gaffe during ASEAN Summit

      US President Joe Biden recently referred to Cambodia -- which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders-- as Colombia in his latest high-profile slip-up. Biden had told reporters he was "heading over to Colombia", before quickly correcting himself to say "I mean Cambodia". Watch here.

    tags #ESG mutual funds #Essential 7 #Joe Biden gaffe #market buzz #MC essentials #Moneycontrol #Moneycontrol Daily #stock markets #Suzuki Katana #Vivo X90

