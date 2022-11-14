Take a look at these key events Today
Children’s Day
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary
G20 summit begins in Bali, IndonesiaTomorrow
Tribal Pride Day
Freedom fighter Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary
SC to hear pleas seeking CBI probe in Palghar lynching case
Launch of India’s first private rocket
World population projected to reach 8 billion
Rs 200 crore Money Laundering Case: Delhi court to hear Jacqueline Fernandez’s bail plea
Big Story
Anil Agarwal explains why Gujarat was chosen over Maharashtra for Vedanta-Foxconn plant
Anil Agarwal on Saturday explained why Gujarat was chosen over Maharashtra as the preferred destination to set up the new Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor and display manufacturing unit worth about Rs 1.54 lakh crore. Read here.
Your Money
Here are the top midcap and smallcap stocks held by ESG mutual funds
Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) focused funds are still few in India. And while it gained popularity last year on account of novelty, they haven’t been able to make much of a difference so far in terms of returns. Yet, conscientious investors and institutions that believe in investing in ‘clean’ companies are hopeful that over time ESG funds would become more acceptable and their numbers would grow. But where do ESG funds invest in the first place? Read here.
Automobile
Suzuki Katana Review
Suzuki has brought back the legend Kantana with a whole lot of modernity thrown in. Modern retro design motorcycles have been in fashion for a while and we have seen everything, from cruisers to bobbers to scramblers and café racers, taking up space in manufacturers’ portfolios. But can we call the Katana neo-retro? Read the review of the iconic motorcycle.
Tech Tattle
Vivo X90 series launch expected to take place on Nov 22, camera samples surface
A new, official-looking teaser poster of the Vivo X90 series has surfaced, giving us what appears to be an official launch date. The Vivo X90 series is expected to feature three smartphones, including the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+. Expected camera specifications and everything we know so far here.
Tail Piece
Joe Biden calls Cambodia 'Colombia' in new gaffe during ASEAN Summit
US President Joe Biden recently referred to Cambodia -- which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders-- as Colombia in his latest high-profile slip-up. Biden had told reporters he was "heading over to Colombia", before quickly correcting himself to say "I mean Cambodia". Watch here.