Joe Biden calls Cambodia 'Columbia' in new gaffe during ASEAN Summit | Watch

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen gestures as he meets US President Joe Biden (L) on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Phnom Penh.

US President Joe Biden recently referred to Cambodia -- which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders-- as Colombia in his latest high-profile slip-up.



Biden called the Prime Minister of Cambodia “the Prime Minister for Colombia"

pic.twitter.com/a8cAgvVRXb — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 12, 2022

"Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," he said while referring to Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia, who is currently chairing the 10-member regional bloc.

Joe Biden, who is on a whirlwind trip with stops at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, ASEAN in Phnom Penh and the G20 summit in Indonesia, made a similar slip-up while speaking to reporters at the White House recently.

He told reporters he was "heading over to Colombia", before quickly correcting himself to say "I mean Cambodia".



The United States has a special relationship with ASEAN. I’m in Phnom Penh, Cambodia to strengthen our commitment to work in lockstep with an empowered, unified ASEAN. pic.twitter.com/IscKR3ECs6 November 12, 2022





The first words biden spoke at the summit event when arriving in CAMBODIA was “I’d like to thank the Prime Minister of COLUMBIA for his leadership and for hosting this.”

He never corrected himself.

He thinks he’s on a different continent! WOW!

— ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) November 12, 2022

The Democratic President, who turns 80 on November 20, said he intends to run for re-election in 2024 . But his occasional verbal stumbles and tendency to meander off script during live appearances have been seized on by his Republican critics as proof he's too old for the job.

Supporters call that ageism and say the president, who overcame a childhood stutter, has been ad-libbing in public speeches for decades.