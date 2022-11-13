Vivo X90 series launch expected to take place on November 22, camera samples surface

Vivo recently unveiled its new V2 image signal processor (ISP) that is set to makes its debut on the Vivo X90 series. While rumours of the Vivo X90 series has been doing the round, no official launch date has been set. However, a new, official-looking teaser poster of the Vivo X90 series has surfaced, giving us what appears to be an official launch date.

The poster from the video confirms that the Vivo X90 series launch in China will take place on November 22 at 07:00 pm local time. It also says that the Vivo X90 series will be up for pre-order in China starting tomorrow, November 14. Additionally, the company will also unveil the Vivo TWS 3 series alongside the X90 series on November 22.

The Vivo X90 series is expected to feature three smartphones, including the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+. The launch will take place after the unveiling of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is set to take place later this week. The Vivo X90 line-up will also be among the first smartphones to use Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship chip.

At least one phone in the Vivo X90 series is expected to use the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC. The Vivo X90 series will also be the first in the company’s line-up to adopt the new V2 ISP. One of the major highlights of the Vivo X90 series is the new 1-inch primary camera sensor.

The Vivo X90 Pro+ will use a 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor with OIS and 48 MP ultrawide unit. The other two camera will include a 50 MP telephoto shooter and a 64 MP periscope lens. Here are some leaked samples from that 1-inch sensor.

The camera setup will be back by Zeiss optics and the new V2 ISP. The Vivo X90 series is also expected to support Dolby Vision for video recording. We should get more details about the Vivo X90 series soon.