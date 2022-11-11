Here are the top Midcap and Smallcap stocks held by ESG mutual funds There are nine ESG-focussed mutual fund schemes in India so far with collective assets under management worth Rs 11,122 crore. While they focus mostly on large-cap companies, ESG funds hold midcap and smallcap stocks too
November 11, 2022 / 07:49 AM IST
Although investing in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) friendly companies is popular abroad, the Indian mutual funds industry is slowly focussing on filtering out investments that meet these standards. To be sure, ESG focused funds are still few in India. And while it gained popularity last year on account of novelty, they haven’t been able to make much of a difference so far, in terms of returns. Yet, conscientious investors and institutions that believe in investing in ‘clean’ companies are hopeful that over time, ESG funds would become more acceptable and their numbers grow. But where do ESG funds invest in the first place? There are nine mutual fund schemes predominantly investing in the ESG focused theme and held an assets under management of Rs 11,122 crore. While most of their portfolio holdings are dominated by large-cap stocks, they held notable exposure in the midcap and small-cap companies too. Here are the top mid-cap and small-cap held by the nine ESG focused funds. Data as of October 2022. Source: ACEMF.
Bosch Number of ESG funds that held the stock: 4 Current value: Rs 15 crore Number of other active equity schemes held the stock: 60
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Number of ESG funds that held the stock: 4 Current value: Rs 120 crore Number of other active equity schemes held the stock: 96
ABB India Number of ESG funds that held the stock: 3 Current value: Rs 160 crore Number of other active equity schemes held the stock: 104
L&T Technology Services Number of ESG funds that held the stock: 3 Current value: Rs 85 crore Number of other active equity schemes held the stock: 47
Schaeffler India Number of ESG funds that held the stock: 3 Current value: Rs 60 crore Number of other active equity schemes held the stock: 80
Syngene International Number of ESG funds that held the stock: 3 Current value: Rs 23 crore Number of other active equity schemes held the stock: 32
TVS Motor Company Number of ESG funds that held the stock: 3 Current value: Rs 151 crore Number of other active equity schemes held the stock: 98
V-Mart Retail Number of ESG funds that held the stock: 3 Current value: Rs 33 crore Number of other active equity schemes held the stock: 39
Abbott India Number of ESG funds that held the stock: 2 Current value: Rs 27 crore Number of other active equity schemes held the stock: 60
Bata India Number of ESG funds that held the stock: 2 Current value: Rs 38 crore Number of other active equity schemes held the stock: 75
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Number of ESG funds that held the stock: 2 Current value: Rs 22 crore Number of other active equity schemes held the stock: 123