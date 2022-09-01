Last Updated : September 01, 2022 / 07:00 AM IST
These 40 stocks beat broader markets, clock 20-45% gains in August
About 40 stocks gained 20-45 percent in August as the market maintained its northward march for the second consecutive month, lifted by FII buying, fall in commodities prices and declining CPI inflation. Know about the star performers in the last month as Sensex rose 3.42%.
GDP growth surges to 13.5% in Q1, but misses estimates
India's GDP growth surged to 13.5 percent in April-June from 4.1 percent the previous quarter, data released on August 31 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. The sharp up-tick in growth was driven by a favourable base effect and the ongoing economic revival. The Indian economy grew slower than anticipated last quarter, with economists predicting growth would come in at 15 percent, as per a Moneycontrol poll. Read here to know more.
These private banks offer the highest interest rates on tax-saving FDs
Several private sector banks have raised interest rates on tax-saving fixed deposits (FDs) after the Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate to 5.4 percent in three tranches. A host of smaller and new private sector banks are offering higher interest rates on tax-saving FDs to garner new deposits. Check it out here.
Maruti's first EV will not be priced below Rs 10 lakh, says Chairman Bhargava
Contrary to the buzz that Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) electric car will be priced in range of Rs 7.5-10 lakh, chairman RC Bhargava told shareholders at the 41st annual general meeting (AGM) on August 31 that the vehicle will be priced at the "upper segment" of the market. When Moneycontrol reached out to him, Bhargava did not share the price but confirmed that the car would not be priced under Rs 10 lakh in spite of heavy indigenisation. More details here.
Nokia releases the 2660 flip phone in India
Nokia has released the 2660 Flip phone in India. The Flip derives its name from the ability to flip open or close its cover like an old-school clamshell. When you flip it open, you are greeted with a numerical keypad with big buttons and the 2.8-inch QVGA display. There is also an outer 1.77-inch display for notifications. Check here for price, Specifications and everything else you need to know.
Watch: How ‘reversible lanes’ help relieve traffic jams in China
Rush-hour traffic is a pain. Traffic is a necessary evil that comes with living in urban areas, and perhaps that’s why innovations that help the problem are much-admired. One such innovation currently going viral on Twitter shows adjustable road dividers that authorities in China reportedly use to change the “direction of traffic.” More details here.
