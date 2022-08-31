Watch: How ‘reversible lanes’ help relieve traffic jams in China

Image credit: SpokespersonCHN/Twitter

What is something that almost everyone, in every major city across the world, will agree on? That rush-hour traffic is a pain. Traffic is a necessary evil that comes with living in urban areas, and perhaps that’s why innovations that help the problem are much-admired. One such innovation currently going viral on Twitter shows adjustable road dividers that authorities in China reportedly use to change the “direction of traffic.”

The video in question was shared on Twitter by Chinese official and former diplomat Hua Chunying. Filmed it Beijing, it shows the working of reversible lanes that help improve traffic flow.



“How does Beijing relieve traffic jams? By changing the direction of traffic,” Chunying wrote while sharing the clip. “Here's how they do it. The traffic authority selects a lane to go one direction in the morning and the opposite direction in the evening to release peak pressure.”

The video has racked up over 20,000 views on the microblogging platform. While some applauded the idea, some also offered examples of other cities where traffic is reversed during peak hours.



Reversible traffic lanes come in handy when one lane gets more congested than the other on two-way roads – something that often happens during peak rush hours. New innovations have made it possible to install movable road dividers that allow authorities to borrow road space from one lane to decongest the other.

According to the Texas A&M Transportation Institute: “Reversible traffic lanes add peak-direction capacity to a two-way road and decrease congestion by borrowing available lane capacity from the other direction.”