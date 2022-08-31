English
    Nokia releases the 2660 flip phone in India: Check here for price, specs

    The 2660 is a classically-styled, old-fashioned flip phone

    Moneycontrol News
    August 31, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Nokia)

    Nokia has released the 2660 Flip phone in India. The Flip is an old-fashioned, classic feature phone, the likes of which are hard to find these days.

    The Flip derives its name from the ability to flip open or close its cover like an old-school clamshell. When you flip it open, you are greeted with a numerical keypad with big buttons and the 2.8-inch QVGA display. There is also an outer 1.77-inch display for notifications.

    Priced at Rs. 4,699, the phone has 48MB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded by 32GB using the microSD slot.

    What it lacks in cutting-edge hardware, the Flip more than makes it up in nostalgia—a time when cellular communication was simple and, sparingly used, back when touch screens were made from plastic and, feature phones were the only option.

    The phone runs on a Unisoc T107 SoC, and comes with a 0.3-megapixel camera on the back.

    Nokia says you can expect a staggering standby time of 24.9 days with a single 4G SIM and up to 6.5 hours of talk time. There is also a removable battery with 2.7W charging support.

    It comes in three colors - black, blue and red. The phone was launched in July and sold in a few select markets before making its way to India.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #HMD Global #Nokia #Nokia 2660 Flip #Nokia Feature Phones #Nokia India
    first published: Aug 31, 2022 11:31 am
