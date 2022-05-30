English
Specials
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : May 30, 2022 / 06:10 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Macro data, global cues to dictate market trend this week: Analysts

      Trading activity in the equity markets will be guided by a host of macroeconomic data announcements scheduled during the week, apart from global trends amid ongoing concerns over high inflation, analysts said. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), a key driver for the Indian markets, would also be tracked for cues, they added. Read here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case: Court to continue hearing on maintainability
      Expert committee set up by road transport ministry to investigate cases of EV two-wheelers catching fire to submit report
      LIC to declare Q4FY22 Results
      Chinese visa scam: Karti gets interim protection from arrest till today
      ABIL group chairman Avinash Bhosale to be kept at CBI guest house till today
      Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on official visit to Gabon, Senegal and Qatar
      Indo-Pak talks on water issues
      PM Modi to participate in programme to release benefits under PM Cares For Children Scheme on May 30
      India, Bangladesh foreign ministers to co-chair Joint Consultative Commission meeting in Delhi
      NASA predicts the brightest meteor shower of 2022
      Tomorrow:
      PM Modi to release 11th instalment of PM-Kisan scheme
      PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of various welfare schemes
      Tamil Nadu fuel outlets not to purchase fuel from OMCs in protest against reduction in prices by Centre

      Naga political issue: NSCN (IM) to hold key meeting

      Close

    • Big Story

      Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

      Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was on May 29 shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district of Punjab. Three people were injured in the firing incident. The incident happened just a day after Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people, including Moosewala's. Read here.

    • U-turn

      Govt rows back from warning citizens against Aadhaar sharing, fearing confusion

      Fearing misinterpretation, the government has rowed back from a warning against sharing photocopies of Aadhaar cards with any organisation to avoid their misuse, urging citizens instead to exercise "normal prudence" while using and sharing the numbers, saying the existing ecosystem provides enough privacy safeguards. Read here for more.

    • Monkeypox spreading

      Monkeypox reaches Mexico, Ireland: Top 5 developments

      Viral infection monkeypox is spreading to more countries. It has been detected in about 20 countries so far. There are nearly 200 cases. And, the World Health Organization has warned that confirmed cases might just be the “tip of the iceberg”. Read here to know more.

    • Your Money

      In your 40s and haven’t saved enough? It’s not as bad as you think

      Many of us put off investments and savings till we reach our 40s. Then, we panic. Many find that they have not saved enough for their future despite doing well in careers and earning a good salary. But, it isn’t as bad as it may look. Read more here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Realme GT Neo 3T global launch confirmed

      Realme has confirmed the arrival of a new smartphone in its GT series. The Realme GT Neo 3T is set to get a global launch soon. Realme is yet to reveal details about the GT Neo 3T, while an official launch date hasn’t been announced. Read more here.

    Must Listen

