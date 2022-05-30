Last Updated : May 30, 2022 / 06:10 AM IST
Market Buzz
Macro data, global cues to dictate market trend this week: Analysts
Trading activity in the equity markets will be guided by a host of macroeconomic data announcements scheduled during the week, apart from global trends amid ongoing concerns over high inflation, analysts said. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), a key driver for the Indian markets, would also be tracked for cues, they added. Read here.
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Naga political issue: NSCN (IM) to hold key meeting
Big Story
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was on May 29 shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district of Punjab. Three people were injured in the firing incident. The incident happened just a day after Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people, including Moosewala's. Read here.
U-turn
Govt rows back from warning citizens against Aadhaar sharing, fearing confusion
Fearing misinterpretation, the government has rowed back from a warning against sharing photocopies of Aadhaar cards with any organisation to avoid their misuse, urging citizens instead to exercise "normal prudence" while using and sharing the numbers, saying the existing ecosystem provides enough privacy safeguards. Read here for more.
Monkeypox spreading
Monkeypox reaches Mexico, Ireland: Top 5 developments
Viral infection monkeypox is spreading to more countries. It has been detected in about 20 countries so far. There are nearly 200 cases. And, the World Health Organization has warned that confirmed cases might just be the “tip of the iceberg”. Read here to know more.
Your Money
In your 40s and haven’t saved enough? It’s not as bad as you think
Many of us put off investments and savings till we reach our 40s. Then, we panic. Many find that they have not saved enough for their future despite doing well in careers and earning a good salary. But, it isn’t as bad as it may look. Read more here.
Tech Tattle
Realme GT Neo 3T global launch confirmed
Realme has confirmed the arrival of a new smartphone in its GT series. The Realme GT Neo 3T is set to get a global launch soon. Realme is yet to reveal details about the GT Neo 3T, while an official launch date hasn’t been announced. Read more here.
