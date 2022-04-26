English
    Last Updated : April 26, 2022 / 06:12 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Wall Street slides on global slowdown fears

      US stock indexes fell on Monday, extending a sharp selloff from last week as fears over China's COVID-19 outbreaks spooked investors already worried about faster US interest rate hikes denting economic growth. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Campus Activewear IPO opens
      Micromax In 2c launch
      CBSE Term 2 exams begin
      Entrepreneurship conclave in Bastar to begin
      Tomorrow:
      iQOO Z6 Pro to be launched in India
      Depositors of Lucknow cooperative bank to get money from DICGC

      PM Modi to chair meeting to review nationwide COVID-19 spike

    • Big Story

      LIC IPO likely to open on May 4, close on May 9

      The much-awaited initial public offering of the Life Insurance Corporation of India is likely to open on May 4, CNBC TV18 reported on April 25, citing sources privy to the development. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Delhi adds 1,011 cases, positivity rate rises to 6.42%

      Delhi on Monday reported 1,011 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate rose to 6.42 per cent, according to the health department. The infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,75,887 and the death toll at 26,170, the bulletin stated. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Realme GT 2 Pro Review: The flagship killer to beat in 2022

      Realme recently dropped its flagship smartphone GT 2 Pro in India. While the company recently revealed the vanilla GT 2, it was the flagship GT 2 Pro that impressed us in our hands-on review. More here

    • Auto

      General Motors to offer electrified Corvette as early as next year

      General Motors says it will be offering an electrified Corvette as early as next year as it continues to strengthen its foothold in the electric vehicle market. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Water bubble floating in space can work as lens for giant telescope, finds NASA

      When it comes to telescopes, bigger is better since larger telescopes have bigger lenses which collect more light and allow astronomers to peer farther into space and see distant objects in greater detail. More here

