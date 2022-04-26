Last Updated : April 26, 2022 / 06:12 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Wall Street slides on global slowdown fears
US stock indexes fell on Monday, extending a sharp selloff from last week as fears over China's COVID-19 outbreaks spooked investors already worried about faster US interest rate hikes denting economic growth. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
PM Modi to chair meeting to review nationwide COVID-19 spike
Big Story
LIC IPO likely to open on May 4, close on May 9
The much-awaited initial public offering of the Life Insurance Corporation of India is likely to open on May 4, CNBC TV18 reported on April 25, citing sources privy to the development. More here
Coronavirus Check
Delhi adds 1,011 cases, positivity rate rises to 6.42%
Delhi on Monday reported 1,011 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate rose to 6.42 per cent, according to the health department. The infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,75,887 and the death toll at 26,170, the bulletin stated. More here
Tech Tattle
Realme GT 2 Pro Review: The flagship killer to beat in 2022
Realme recently dropped its flagship smartphone GT 2 Pro in India. While the company recently revealed the vanilla GT 2, it was the flagship GT 2 Pro that impressed us in our hands-on review. More here
Auto
General Motors to offer electrified Corvette as early as next year
General Motors says it will be offering an electrified Corvette as early as next year as it continues to strengthen its foothold in the electric vehicle market. More here
Tailpiece
Water bubble floating in space can work as lens for giant telescope, finds NASA
When it comes to telescopes, bigger is better since larger telescopes have bigger lenses which collect more light and allow astronomers to peer farther into space and see distant objects in greater detail. More here
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.