English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Pro Masters Virtual | Watch Mr. Somasundaram on Gold Investment
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    General Motors to offer electrified Corvette as early as next year

    General Motors President Mark Reuss said in a statement on LinkedIn on Monday that the automaker will also offer a fully electric, Ultium-based Corvette in the future.

    Associated Press
    April 25, 2022 / 08:43 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    General Motors says it will be offering an electrified Corvette as early as next year as it continues to strengthen its foothold in the electric vehicle market.

    President Mark Reuss said in a statement on LinkedIn on Monday that the automaker will also offer a fully electric, Ultium-based Corvette in the future. More details on the vehicles are expected to be provided at a later date.

    Interest in electric vehicles is increasing among consumers as demand for an electric Corvette has been building among the sports car's fan base. Last August President Joe Biden even discussed how he'd had a conversation with General Motors CEO Mary Barra about wanting to test drive an electric Corvette once it is built.

    Earlier this month GM and Honda announced that they are planning to co-develop some affordable electric vehicles that will use GMs next-generation Ultium battery technology.

    The vehicles, which will include a compact crossover, are expected to begin going on sale in North America in 2027.

    Close

    In January GM said that it plans to spend nearly $7 billion to convert a factory to make electric pickup trucks and to build a new battery cell plant.

    GM has set a goal of building only electric passenger vehicles by 2035. It has pledged to have 30 electric vehicle models for sale globally by 2025.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Associated Press
    Tags: #Electric Vehicle #General Motors
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 08:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.