Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Modi's favourites come together as khadi weaves its magic ahead of Yoga Day

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has already sold over 8,000 yoga kits, worth Rs 1.5 crore, across the country this year

Tasmayee Laha Roy @tasmayee

This International Yoga Day (June 21) shall see the convergence of two things that are close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi — yoga and khadi.

As thousands of fitness enthusiasts grab their yoga mats on Thursday, most of them could very well be wearing khadi.

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has already sold over 8,000 yoga kits, worth Rs 1.5 crore, across the country this year. Last year, 1,600 kits were sold.

Government bodies have come forward to endorse khadi and yoga. While the Uttar Pradesh government has already ordered 2,500 yoga kits, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has also finalized a bulk order for at least 1,000 kits. Ministry of Ayush has ordered 1,000 kits, followed by government of Jharkhand with 500-odd kits. Each of the khadi yoga kits costs Rs 1,800.

related news

The kit contains nine items including a set of unisex top and bottom, a khadi napkin, a yoga mat and a bag. The napkins have been stitched by the women of militancy-affected families of Jammu and Kashmir living near Narkota. To add a bit of style to the whole look, a unique tricolor khadi garland (sootmala) has been thrown in, as a part of the kit.

"Last year, we sold 1,600 yoga kits. The increase in number of yoga kits indicates that awareness about yoga and, of course khadi (which has zero carbon footprint), is rising among people,” said KVIC chairman VK Saxena.

The kits were first launched in 2016 and designed by National Institute Design (NID), on the advice of Ministry of Ayush. Within days of the launch, there was a purchase order worth Rs 82 lakh.

“Alongside retail sales, we are getting last-minute bulk orders from across the country. We are expecting to touch at least Rs 5 crore worth business on the occasion of International Yoga Day,” said Saxena.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 04:22 pm

