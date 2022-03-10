Shankar Sharma pays balance 75% of money for stake in Brightcom Group

Market veteran Shankar Sharma, vice chairman and joint managing director of First Global, has paid the balance 75% of money for acquiring around 1.25% stake in Hyderabad headquartered digital marketing solutions firm Brightcom Group.

Brightcom Group had in September 2021 announced a decision to allot 15 million warrants at Rs 37.77 per warrant convertible into equity shares on a preferential basis to Sharma

Sharma was allotted 15 million warrants on January 23 against a payment of 25% of the total amount.

Brightcom Group late on March 9 informed the stock exchanges that the Warrants and Share Allotment Committee of the board approved allotting 15 million shares of the company fully paid-up to Sharma following conversion of preferential warrants into equity.

“On March 9, 2022, Mr Sharma has paid the remaining 75% of the amount to the company,” said Brightcom Group in its communique to stock exchanges.