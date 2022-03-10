English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMergers & Acquisitions
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats

    Shankar Sharma pays balance 75% of money for stake in Brightcom Group

    On March 10 morning, the Brightcom shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange gained 4.97% to trade at Rs 91.90 apiece.

    CR Sukumar
    March 10, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

    Market veteran Shankar Sharma, vice chairman and joint managing director of First Global, has paid the balance 75% of money for acquiring around 1.25% stake in Hyderabad headquartered digital marketing solutions firm Brightcom Group.

     

    Brightcom Group had in September 2021 announced a decision to allot 15 million warrants at Rs 37.77 per warrant convertible into equity shares on a preferential basis to Sharma.

     

    Sharma was allotted 15 million warrants on January 23 against a payment of 25% of the total amount.

     

    Brightcom Group late on March 9 informed the stock exchanges that the Warrants and Share Allotment Committee of the board approved allotting 15 million shares of the company fully paid-up to Sharma following conversion of preferential warrants into equity.

     

    “On March 9, 2022, Mr Sharma has paid the remaining 75% of the amount to the company,” said Brightcom Group in its communique to stock exchanges.

     
    On March 10 morning, the Brightcom shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange gained 4.97% to trade at Rs 91.90 apiece.
    CR Sukumar is a senior journalist based in Hyderabad.
    Tags: #Brightcom Group #First Global #Shankar Sharma
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 10:07 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.